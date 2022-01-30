By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe State Government has on Sunday morning debunked claims purportedly in circulation in some social media platforms that the state boiling as churches are been set ablaze.

It described the reports as false and mischievous aimed at traning the image and peaceful coexistence between faithful of various religious groups in the state.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Director General Press and Media Affairs to governor Mai Mala Buni, Comrade Mohammed Mamman.

“The was contained The attention of Yobe state government has been drawn to a fake, absolutely false and misleading post in the social media purportedly from CAN Abuja, claiming that Yobe state is boiling.

“The post mischievously claimed that Yobe state in Nigeria is boiling now.

“Churches are being burnt, many christians killed. Please pray even if its 5mins and forward to other people of Faith for intercession.”

The post added “Don’t ignore. Cry to our God against those Islamic Terrorists. He’ll hear and heal our land, Nigeria! From CAN Abuja”.

The post also pleaded for repost “Please send to at least 10 Christians to stand in the gap: God bless you as you comply”

But Mamman said, the deceitful article is deliberately circulated to fan embers of hate and crisis among Nigerians of different faith.

“The mendacious post is over five years old. As a journalist, l had then received several calls from colleagues residing outside Yobe state seeking for details and clarifications.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear, just as the police authority in the state has done, that Yobe state by the Special grace of God is very calm and peaceful.

“It is disheartening that mischief makers and doom seekers have continued to share this fake and misleading post intended to cause disharmony.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard this mischievous post as Yobe state is very peaceful.” Mamman stated.