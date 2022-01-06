By Esther Onyegbula

In a bid to protect adolescent girls from unplanned pregnancy and other risk behaviours that hinder their success, Yeshua’s Arm, a non-governmental group held a one day workshop to empower young secondary school girls in the Ibeju Lekki community.

Tagged ‘Every girl child has the power’; the workshop focused on age-appropriate and gender-sensitive materials to educate and equip adolescents with the knowledge to live productive lives and avoid risks was held at Ibeju Lekki Local council development area in Lagos.

According to the founder of Yeshua’s Arm, Kemi Williams, “teenage girls face many challenges and discriminations simply because of their age and gender. From being forced into early sexual activities, early marriages and not being educated. Girls face many obstacles that prevent them from realising their potentials. This event is a small part of a big picture and a relentless action by Yeshua’s Arm to change the narrative for many girls. Through this programme and other meaningful projects, we intend to continue to address the issues that girls face especially in relation to their education and protection.

To every girl here today, I want you to know we have been praying for you and I want to personally encourage you to stay in school, avoid early pregnancy and marriage, look after your health and seize all the opportunities to achieve your highest potential. You have the power; we hope you release it because the world is awaiting the greatness in you.

Commending the organisers of the event, the vice-chairman Lekki LCDA, Alugba Oluremi Abiodun said the very laudable programme; is an eye-opener for the students. I hope this will be a continuous program.

Calling on the state government to provide free education of indigent children in Ibeju Lekki, Oluremi Abiodun noted that Lekki LCDA as a reference point, is a rural setting, with fishing as the major occupation. However, since the inception of the free trade zone, it has taken a lot from us. So if the government can come to our aid, by providing free education of indigent children. Because most of these children come from an indigent background, after the close of school, they engage in other activities to help generate income for their parents. By so doing, they will have little time for their education. And you know that education is the bedrock of life.”

Encouraging the participants, the wife of the chairperson of Lekki LCDA, Ramat Bola Kasali, urged the girls to report cases of bullying, domestic violence, sexual harassment, to the authorities.

“If you face bullying, domestic violence, sexual harassment, report to the appropriate authorities, speak out, don’t be silent and report to your parents, if your parents aren’t taking any step, come to the LCDA, reach out to me.”

Do not limit your aspirations. Your gender should not be a limiting factor. Focus on your education, be self-aware and determine to achieve goals. In Nigeria we have female ministers, female deputy governors, female senators, women who are doing well in their careers and field here in Lekki LCDA, the vice-chairman is female.

The highlight of the program was an interactive session that allowed the participants to ask questions, share experiences on bottled up issues on their sexualities, sexual harassment and abuses.

One of the participants, Adenike an SS 2 student of Community High School Lekki, recounted lessons learned at the event to include: how to protect me from being sexually harassed and exploited, how to report cases of domestic and sexual violence to the appropriate authorities and abstinence as the best way to prevent teenage pregnancy.

