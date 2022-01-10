.

Popular Akure based social media influencer and youths representative, Oluyemi Fasipe has called the attention of the Ondo State government to the disturbing spate of underaged prostitution which is fast becoming a common sight in Akure, the state capital.

Yemie Fash said he had observed over the months with deep concern that the rate at which young school dropouts, whose age range is from 13 to 16 openly practice prostitution within Akure metropolis should give cause for worry.

The youth advocate was categorical that the teenage prostitutes are harboured in nearly all the brothels across the Akure metropolis. He added that the underaged girls can openly be seen daily at Grand Capital Hotel road and Signature Club road waiting for prospective customers that will patronize them.

Also Read:

Uncertain Convention: Tension in APC over ‘secret 2023 schemes’ as Buhari, govs meet today

While further expressing his worry, Yemie Fash added that the underaged prostitutes can also be seen in front of Bola Komo Night Club on a daily where they openly and shamelessly solicit patronage.

“Ondo State government needs to give attention to the disturbing issue of underage prostitution in Akure, especially in the Alagbaka and Oyemekun axis of the state capital. These girls are seen daily waiting to be picked up, but their number is always on the increase during weekends”.

Yemie Fash, therefore, advised Ondo State Government to quickly swing into action and ensure that the concerned teenagers are identified for comprehensive orientation and rehabilitation. He also advised that the affected underaged prostitutes should be given adequate empowerment training that will ultimately make them self sustaining and make the business of flash unattractive to them.

He also called on appropriate government agencies in Ondo State to identity and mete out sanctions to all the nightclubs, hotels and brothels in Akure where the underaged prostitutes are being harboured.

“I will strongly advise the appropriate government agencies in Ondo State to identity and sanction all the hotels, brothels and nightclubs that are encouraging and harbouring these teenagers. This practice is not only ungodly, but it is also toxic to the moral fibres of our society. It is therefore important that government should ensure that this immoral practice is not allowed to thrive in Ondo State capital”, Yemie Fash emphasized.

Vanguard News Nigeria