By Gabriel Ewepu

AS political permutations continue across the country ahead of 2023 general elections, stakeholders in Yala Local Government Area, hailed the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, over the emergence of their son, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, as Chairman of Cross River State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.



This was contained in a communique arising from the Yala APC Stakeholders meeting held on Friday, December 31, 2021 in Okpoma, Yala LGA Headquarters of Cross River Sate.

This was contained in a communique signed by Alphonsus Ogar Eba Esq; Distinguished Senator Stephen Odey Ph D; High Chief Higgins Oko Peters; Hon Barr Fabian O Ogbeche; Mr Solomon Ogar;Rt Hon Regina Anyogo; Hon Cynthia Nkasi; Hon Dr Stella Oreme Odey –Ekpo; on John Ulafor; Mr Ben Lukpata; Barr Fidel Egoro; Hon Felicia Undielikwu; Dr Ochim Julius Okputu; Rt Hon Ugana Lukpata; Rt Hon Tom Agi; Hon Chris Eriba; Barr Leonard Anyogo; Chief Jude Ngaji; Hon John Ogabor; Chief Osy Bravo Ogadachichi; Sunday Oko (Otolo); Mrs Philomina Ihieje; Amb Emmanuel Asegem; Hon Boniface Okache; Hon Idiku David; Mr Francis Peters; Mr Wonor Austin Ibu; Hon Christian Ikiri; Mr Goddy Odama; Rev Festus Ojebe; Hon Patrick Egana; Mr Mark Laffin; Chapter exco members; and 14 Wards chairmen.

The communique reads in part, “The stakeholders meeting was well attended by critical stakeholders and leaders across the 14 wards of Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, and resolved as follows; That the great people of Yala LGA unanimously passed resounding vote of confidence on His Excellency the Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Prof Ben Ayade’s leadership of the state and the party.

“That the entire people of Yala welcome the APC State Chairman Elect, Alphonsus Ogar Eba Esq home after his election and also welcome Senator Dr Stephen Odey home after his ease from the Senate and decides to leave all that transpired with the Senatorial seat to the hands of God.

“That the entire people of Yala specially appreciates His Excellency, Governor, Sen Prof Ben Ayade for finding a Yala son worthy as State Chairman of the APC and thanks him for all the ongoing projects in Yala, the Okuku-Okpoma-Mfom dual carriageway project, and made a formal appeal that the Ukelle Road, Okuku-Imaje- Echumofana-Akurinyi-Abuochiche single lane, Okuku-Echumoga-Aliforkpa Yache road should be considered along the same line by the Governor.”

Also the communique expressed commitment by resolving to work assiduously to ensure victory for the APC.

“That the entire Yala people declared their total commitment to the APC and have resolved to work for the victory of the party in all coming elections.

“That the entire Yala LGA will stand by the Governor in the choice of who fly the ticket of the party in the bye-election for Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency.

“Yala APC family resolved to work with the Governor towards the process of producing his successor in 2023.

“That the entire Yala LGA have also committed themselves to embark on massive registration exercise of new members into the party with the window of the one month extension and the ongoing INEC registration exercise.”

Meanwhile, also the communique made it known that, “The political ward leaders across the 14 wards of Yala have resolved to collaborate with all political appointees and major stakeholders to mobilise resources and fund the party registration, INEC Voter’s card registration exercises and the new polling units structure that will be put in place.”