By Dirisu Yakubu

Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, the National Coordinator of a political group “Got Your Back Nigeria” has said Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has the support of even the opposition party to run for the Presidency of Nigeria in 2023.

Prof. Chris was reacting to the debate on Politics Today on Channels TV anchored by Seun Okinbaloye on the 7th January 2021.

Part of the statement reads, “Two vibrant and eloquent guests were on the card, one from the party in opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Segun Sowunmi former Spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 Presidential election, and the other from the ruling party, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

“Both profound talkers had their turns as the anchor grilled them on the politics of 2023 and the chances of the frontline Presidential aspirants seeking to emerge candidates of the two leading parties for the 2023 Presidential polls”.

“The names listed on the PDP side were Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed, Peter Obi, Sam Ohuabunwa, Goodluck Jonathan and Pius Anyim. And on the APC side were names like Bola Tinubu, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Yahaya Bello, Rochas Okorocha, Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Kayode Fayemi and Babatunde Fashola. Kingsley Moghalu, Akinwunmi Adesina, Jack Rich Tein, Oby Ezekwesili, and Tunde Bakare were those mentioned outside of the two major parties”.

“The trust of this effort is the fact that of the over twenty names mentioned, one name resonated and echoed over and above partisan lines. The two guests agreed that Governor Yahaya Bello GYB is perhaps the most remarkable, the most prepared and the most likely to unite and take Nigeria to promise”.

“The guest from the PDP Segun Sowunmi was clear in admitting that besides his boss Atiku Abubakar, Governor Yahaya Bello GYB is perhaps the most prepared to take Nigeria to the next level. He admitted that GYB is broad-minded (can carry along with Nigerians of different tendencies), sagacious (creative and has the capacity to generate the ideas needed to make Nigeria work), youthful (has age and fitness), is competent, and can unite Nigerians. He practically craved and called on GYB to move over to the PDP to make real his ambition. It was an endorsement beyond Partisanship, and a testimony of the competency and the capacity of the phenomenon called GYB”.

“The guest from the APC, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode without equivocation canvassed a GYB ticket for the 2023 Presidency. He was forthright and lucid and called on the APC to look the way of Governor Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi or Babatunde Fashola, but was manifestly hooked on the GYB persona.

“He argued that Segun Sowunmi’s invitation to GYB to join the PDP that the APC wouldn’t give him the ticket is misplaced because the APC is ready, willing and able to deploy the sagacity, the competency and the capacity of GYB in making Nigeria better and greater come 2023”.

The statement further read: “To those who think otherwise, we implore you to research, we ask you to throw away the beer parlour tales out there and do personal research on the GYB phenomenon. In GYB is the hope for a new deal for the masses of our nation.

“In GYB is the trust of the Youth O’clock fervency and the call for effective, efficient and effectual youth participation in leadership. And in GYB is the manifestation of competency and capacity over deceit and perfidy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria