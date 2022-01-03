The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has commiserated with the government and people of Kano state and the entire Emirates Council over the loss of their two illustrious sons, renowned urologist, Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, President- General, Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria and Alh. Othman Bashir Tofa, a former Presidential candidate.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary ONOGWU Muhammed, Governor Bello described the loss of the two elder statesmen as a great loss not only to Kano state but Nigeria in general.

“Dr Datti Ahmed, was a refined gentleman with unquantifiable contributions to the development of education and the Shariah knowledge as a guidance to the Muslim faithful”.

“He will be missed for his wise counselling and his vast knowledge on moral lessons needed for our future generations” he said.

Similarly, Governor Bello expressed shock over the death of a former presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention in the 1993 election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa saying his death has no doubt created a vacuum in Nigeria’s political space.

“He was a gentleman politician who believed in service delivery and developmental democracy” Governor Bello said.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant their souls eternal rest in Aljannatur firdausi.

The governor also prayed to Allah to grant their families, the government and people of Kano state and the entire Emirates Council the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.