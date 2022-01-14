A resident, in yaba area of Lagos state, has reported his caretaker to the police division in sabo, for carrying a lifeless baby in a rubber bag within their building premises.

According to the resident who made this known to Vanguard via a telephone call, said him and other members of their building observed that their caretaker was carrying a rubber bag dripping of fresh blood, and one boy among them asked the caretaker what was inside the bag but he refused to answer.

READ ALSO:Police arrest 2 “fake” EFCC officials in Delta

The boy insisted that he must see what was inside the bag, and when the bag was forced open they found a lifeless baby in the rubber bag.