By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the capacity of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs in different communities as a way to rid of Sexual and Gender-Based Domestic Violence, SGBV, in the country.

The project tagged, “Building Capacity of Civil Society Organisations to Promote Uptake of Justice Related Social Services in Ojo and Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Areas of Lagos State” was aimed at providing integrated legal, psychological support and safe space for women, survivors of domestic violence and other vulnerable persons.

Executive Director, Bose Ironsi in a statement disclosed that the first quarterly meeting with the CSOs was to monitor progress on SGBV management in Ojo and Oshodi/Isolo LGA, as sponsored by the British Council and European Union.

According to her, the Agents for Citizens-driven Transformation, ACT was designed to build the capacity of CSOs to enable them to be credible and effective drivers of change for sustainable development in Nigeria.

“The focus involves strengthening the system of CSOs, network and coalitions to improve their internal, external and programmatic capabilities with the key components of dissemination of awareness materials and provision of case management and referral support services for SGBV survivors.

“Providing a platform for multi stakeholder’s dialogue for an improved, effective and inclusive regulatory environment for the operations of CSOs in Nigeria.

“The first quarterly meeting is expected to strengthen SCOs to be able to respond effectively to SGBV cases providing relevant referrals to the survivors.

“Encourage community members to report incidences of SGBV; as survivors will have enhanced sense of personal security and equity before the law, motivating them to seek justice for violations against them.

“Personal wellbeing for all survivors thereby improving the quality of life in Ojo and Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Areas of Lagos State”, she said.