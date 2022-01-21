...says Abuja rice pyramid fake

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

BENUE State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, said Nigerians were regretting electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 following the level of insecurity and biting economic hardship they had been facing since the coming of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government.

The governor who spoke after signing the amended Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 in Makurdi said all was not well with the country and there was every need for the president to listen to the cries of Nigerians and come up with policies that would mitigate the economic hardship in the country.

Governor Ortom lamented that Nigeria was in disarray while sycophants had surrounded the President, adding: “Corrupt people who are in the government are deceiving the president. But I must tell you the truth that all is not well. You need to listen to us, you need to listen to the voice of the masses who elected you, because they may have been deceived; now we are sorry that we elected you as President of this country.”

While describing the recent unveiling of rice pyramid in Abuja as a huge fraud by those deceiving the president, the governor wondered how the Federal Government could display a massive rice pyramid yet Nigerians are hungry and not able to feed themselves.

“Somebody explained to me that they got 5,000 sacks of rice and put them on a pyramidal structure and claimed you have achieved something, but you have not achieved anything. The people behind these things are deceitful; they are telling the president lies.

That fake rice pyramid, is that what will help Nigeria? Introduce policies that will help us improve on our agriculture and economy. The first thing you will do is to chase away the marauding herdsmen men who are your kinsmen to stop harassing us so that we can farm and produce enough rice for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

