By Olayinka Latona

CATHOLIC Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins has urged federal government to engage all aggrieved sections of the country with a view to addressing various misgivings.



Martins made the appeal at a press conference organised to celebrate the 54th World Peace Day held at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos.



The archbishop also observed that no nation would record meaningful growth and development in all spares of life without sound and qualitative education.



Speaking on the theme of the event: ‘Dialogue between generations, education and works: tools for building lasting Peace’s, Martins said that in advancing peace as a common good there was the need for genuine dialogue between the keepers of memory, the elderly, and those who advanced history, the young people.

In his words: “We can all see that there is anything we can peace in or country today and that is why the message of the Holy father is very apt at this point in time. Reminding us that dialogue, education and works which enhance human dignity are the ingredients by which we can achieve peace.



“For a long time in Nigeria, the issue of being able to sit and dialogue in such a way that we shall hear one another with respect and recognized the dignity of one another has not been achieved over the years and that is why we have different people clamouring for different things. All these are lack of opportunity to dialogue. We all speak and others are looking for ways to counter.



“Dialogue is very critical and important in achieving peace and progress in our country,” he maintained.



Continuing, he said: “It is also disheartening that countries all over the world spent more money on armament than what being spent on education. Whereas, education is that which guarantees an intellectual, moral and developmental of the people and also guarantee the future. We spent much that which kill people and different kinds of things that reduced dignity of labour.



“The little budget on education is not also spent appropriately. The Bishop who harped on the need for Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious and political colorations to come together and unite in peace, urged government at all levels to engage all aggrieved groups in the country, pointing out that through dialogue, a lot would be achieved.