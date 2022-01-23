.

By Bashir Bello

The Federal Government on Saturday said that a World-class and tier-four data centre under construction in Kano State is expected to be ready for commissioning by March.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Patanmi, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the site of the ongoing project in the state.

Prof. Pantami said the centre which is a technology upgraded facility was being built to provide more storage facilities for both public and private sectors across the country.

He said the centre has 41 terabytes memory capacity and about 2.2 petabytes storage capacity.

According to him, “I am here to inspect the work, look at its quality, make sure it meets the specification and in compliance with the standard.

“I am highly impressed with the quality of the work being done here, the construction, equipment deployed, arrangement of power supply and the security of the area.

“Government has its main data centre in Abuja, another one in the South, which is a backup, and this is another one in the Northwest.

“What is more important is, that of Abuja and the South was established some years ago. But this centre here is higher because it is a tier-four data centre.

“The one we have in Abuja is a tier-three data centre. So, this is an upgrade of the existing data centres we have in the country in both the private and public sectors. It is world-class.

“Based on my interaction with the engineer, the centre will be ready by February, while other structures such as offices, will be ready by March. So our plan is to ensure that by the first quarter of 2022, this project will be ready for inauguration,” the Minister, Prof. Pantami however said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the project was being implemented by Galaxy company, under the supervision of the Ministry.

