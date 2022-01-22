…Sets Progressives agenda

…Olawepo Applauds appointment

By Demola Akinyemi

The newly appointed Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs in Kwara State , Mrs Mopelola Abdulmalik-Bashir has set what she described as a Progressive agenda for the ministry, upon assumption to office this week,even as Hon Gbenga Olawepo Hashim commended the appointment of the fearless activist.

Mopelola in a statement made available to Vanguard in Ilorin who commended Governor AbdulRazaq for the appointment,also said that the ministry shall work with others to actualize the SDGs global goals, Agenda 2063 by Auda Nepad, Human Capital Development amongst others,as it relates to women in Kwara State.

She said, “I must appreciate His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for finding me worthy of appointment as commissioner and for entrusting into my hand, the Ministry of Women Affairs, being the ministry that overseas the affairs of all women related issues in Kwara State.

Giving details of the direction the ministry would take under her leadership, she said, “Under my direction and supervision, the Ministry of Women Affairs shall focus on key issues such as,” To work on modifying existing mandates of the ministry in line with the global trends in woman issues.

“To structure the mainstreaming of women into public and private spheres of endeavour and to create global platforms for all activities of the ministry in line with the pacesetting agenda in female gender mainstreaming of the present administration in the state.”

Other key areas include, “To leverage on the existing national template of inclusive gender participation in virile and Sustainable economic activities.

” To Engender open door policy and ensure that the ministry functions as a one stop shop for female gender related activities.”

The Commissioner further noted in the statement that, the ministry of Women Affairs shall be working inline with,” Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequality, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and Continental Agenda 2063, Auda Nepad Goals, Democratic values, practices, universal principles of human rights, justice and the rule of law entrenched among others.

According to Mopelola, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals or Global Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, intended to be achieved by the year 2030.”

She added that,”Auda Nepad Agenda 2063 on the other hand calls for a more inclusive society where all the citizens are actively involved in decision making in all aspects and where no child, woman or man is left behind or excluded, on the basis of gender, political affiliation, religion, ethnic affiliation, locality, age or other factors. Aspiration of Agenda 2063 calls for “an Africa, whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people, especially its women and youth, and caring for children.”

The Commissioner affirmed her openness to partner and work with others, both within government and outside of it to advance the agenda of the ministry, saying, that,” the ministry of Women Affairs under my leadership shall be working with all relevant offices, persons or organizations to fast track the actualization of these goals, especially those related to the wellbeing of women in our society.

” We shall also be working to assist all women in public offices in other to understand their challenges and providing them needed support to achieve better results in their respective areas of responsibility.

“We shall also be initiating different policies and carrying out various activities to drive Kwara State towards maintaining its leadership role in women issues, as already pioneered by our progressive governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, through the appointment of over 50% women cabinet members and sponsoring of the gender composition bill, which is one of the best and most courageous action in the world”. She concluded

Meanwhile a prodigy activist turned politician and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)Hon Gbenga Olawepo Hashim has commended the appointment by the governor, describing it as a round peg in a round hole.

According to his statement made available to Vanguard, “many Chief Executives dare to give cabinet offices to independent minded figures with activism background, especially now that bootlicking is one of the recruitment criteria for such offices.

Olawepo said in the statement that ,”In nominating Mrs Mopelola Abdulmalik-Bashir as commissioner, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has shown that he is not afraid of appointees, who will be able to tell him the truth he needs to know. He needs those who will tell him not only what he wants to hear, but what he needs to hear.”

He described the appointee as,” a daring communicator of truth, fearless and educated, whose determination to add value to governance is inspiring.

“Mopelola is the gender issue coordinator of “Kwara Must Change”, chaired by one of my young protégés in Kwara, who is a first class patriot and humanist: Abdulrazaq Hamzat.

“Kwara Must Change” is an enlightened, principled and new generation youth group, which took ownership of Kwara’s journey to political liberation, realized through the Otoge political revolution in 2019.

“The group became the source of light, during Kwara’s darkest moment and inspired thousands of other young people to believe in the possibility of a successful political revolution.

“Mopelola is one of those young people who provided leadership.

“After the success of Otoge political revolution in 2019, especially when many Kwarans were still in celebration mood, Mopelola and her colleagues at “Kwara Must Change” were busy setting agenda for the new government, starting with their advocacy on youth and gender inclusion.”The statement said.

“She chaired the group’s organizing committee for the first women summit in Kwara State, the resolution of which demanded 50% cabinet positions for women, an advocacy graciously adopted by Governor Abdulrazaq, the Progressive Governor in Kwara State.

“Mopelola has also been a prominent voice on Kwara Must Change’s popular radio program, “Etowa” (Our Rights). The program, which provides sensitization for the public, especially on rights and responsibilities of citizens, allowed her to demonstrate her depth of knowledge, courage of conviction and her verity communication skills. She didn’t only communicate truth, with clarity of thoughts and conviction, but did so without fearing whose horse is gored. This is a quality known with all great women in history.”

“I have no doubt that Mopelola will break new grounds as Commissioner through her innovative ways of thinking. I pray for God’s guidance and protection for her in the new assignment.”

Olawepo said.

Mopelola was born on the 22nd of December 1976 in Laduba, a district village in ASA local government area of Kwara State, to the family of Sheikh AbdulRaheem AbdulMaliq Alawiye.