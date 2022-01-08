As nations, people and organizations grapple with the fallout of the COVID-19 challenge, it has become imperative that these nations, social entrepreneurs and businesses, collaborate to open new vistas of cooperation, access, growth and development.

African Women Foundation for Nation Building, WINBAFRICA, has collaborated with Rite Food Limited, Unilever Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Sumal Foods Limited (Ibadan, Oyo State), Goodlife Magik, to donate food items, drinks, comfort and essential items among other things to support orphanages in the country.

WINBAFRICA, founded in 2014, donated the relief items to orphanages such as Sola Olagunju Foundation, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, Bab-Es-Salam Home, Lagos, Daughters of Charity Lagos and Vigilant Heart Charitable Society Orphanage Lagos.

The Foundation, headed Dr. Bukola Bello Jaiyesimi, an entrepreneur, pan Africanist, multiple award recipient with a passion for projecting women issues, is present in five African countries.

Namely Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, South Africa and Ethiopia with a mandate to transform the African society by supporting women to play significant roles in nation-building as well as creating avenues for identifying, raising and supporting women leaders to come together to brainstorm on issues affecting their well-being and generating practical and achievable solutions.

WINB AFRICA is committed to development, growth and legacies and believes that collaboration is the key to unlocking the opportunities of the new normal and beyond.

WINB AFRICA orphanage challenge is one of the projects In the new normal where orphanages and the destitute are provided with food, comfort and essential items.