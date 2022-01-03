By Peter Duru

Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State has raised concern over perceived Federal government’s indifference to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, situation in Benue and the humanitarian crisis in the state.

He also condemned the activities of terrorists’ herdsmen in the state that lead to killings and displacement of the people from their ancestral homes.

The River State Governor who spoke weekend when he visited his Benue State counterpart in Makurdi, said the situation in the state deserved adequate attention from the federal government as being done in the North East and other parts of the country.

He said “even if the Federal Government does not like the Benue state Governor, they should support him because the people of the state voted for the President. The federal government should take care of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Benue as they do in the North East and other states.”

He restated that he would continue to stand with Governor Samuel Ortom because he abhors the injustice being meted against the state as a result of the Governor’s principled position in defence of his people.

On the purpose of the visit, the Rivers State Governor said it was to identify and celebrate the New Year with his Benue State counterpart who he described as a true friend and strong voice against maladministration in the country.

He recalled how Governor Ortom counselled him on how to handle the untoward development in the PDP in Rivers State so as not to destroy the party, saying, “that is what I followed. And so you are a good man who gives good advice.”

While pledging the continued support of his administration to the government and people of Benue State, Governor Wike also acknowledged the confidence of the wife of his Benue Governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom, in the relationship he shared with her husband.

In his remark, Governor Ortom described Governor Wike as “a pillar of support to the PDP and a shining star in the political history of Nigeria who is helping to rebuild the party in a bid to rescue Nigeria from a failed APC leadership.”

Governor Ortom recalled how Wike was instrumental to his return to the PDP in 2019 and that the Rivers State Governor had remained supportive.

