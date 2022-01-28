Governor Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Leaders of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have stated that the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, is not responsible for the disunity and divisions that is rocking the oil rich area in the state.

The Concerned Ogoni Leaders, COL, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that Wike had often worked for the development of Ogoni communities, saying that he has also supported Ogonis politically.

Speaking, the Convener of COL, Mr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, said Ogoni cannot choose the option of silence in a defining moment of its history and that of the state, noting that the Governor of the state has demonstrated veriflable evidence of productive friendship and love for the Ogoni peopie like no other.

Nwibubasa, who is the Former Commissioner for Empowerment and Employment Generation in the state, noted that It is the right of every one irrespective of ethnicity to vie for governorship office of the state, stating that those singing ethnic songs and begging for power and position have simply forgotten how to achieve them.

He said the landmark projects of the construction of the dualised Saakpenwa-Bori-kono Road is a good example of his love for the Ogoni people.

He said: “A Governor that has committed almost N30bn to a singular road project in Ogoni cannot be said to hate Ogoni people rather should be commended as a true leader, friend and brother of the Ogonis.

“Considering the above, it will be entirely wrong for any person or group of persons to say that Governor Wike does not love Ogoni.

“Talking about disuníty among our leaders, it is baseless to point accusing fingers to the Governor as fueling disunity among Ogoni leaders rather the governor has being the

sincere rallying point of our political leaders.

“We therefore advice all our political leaders to close ranks to work together to achieve the desire of the Ogonis to produce the next Governor of Rivers State.”

He recalled that the governor advised political leaders in the state to declare their interest to contest for the office of the Rivers State Governor come 2023, noting that such a democrat cannot be expected to impose any candidate based on ethnic consideration on the people.

Nwibubasa disclosed that on the call that two of their sons, Senator Lee Maeba and Senator Olaka Worgu, both of Ogoni extraction and of the Rivers South-East senatorial district have declared the intention to run for the office in 2023, noting that Ogoni has taken it as a duty to take its best products to the political ground to face the contest.

He said that they have carefully listened to many voices on the 2023 governorship election and the need for power rotation in the state and that they cannot put any form of blame on Wike for not supporting an Ogoni son to become governor was hasty.

“Our duty therefore as patriotic Ogonis is to take our best products to the political arena of choice. Rally the support of others and advance compeling reasons for these

capacity leaders to be given a chance to maintain and promote the enduring legacies of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo

Wike.

“Blaming Governor Wike for not supporting a candidate from Ogoni when the political timing is not even ripe is rather hasty. We should as a people unite around the firm and bold declaration of the governor on the 14th of May 2021 at the Grand civic reception for the governor in Bori ‘that the Ogonis will no longer play second fiddle’.”