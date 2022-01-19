By Emmanuel Elebeke

An international Women group under the aegis of Women Africa, has thrown its weight behind the presidential ambition of the Governor of Ebonyi State Gov. Dave Umahi, calling on Nigerians to support his his aspiration because of the successes he has achieved in Ebonyi state and beyond.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday and signed by the President of the group Rev. Dr. Ijeoma Emeribe, where she reeled out the achievements of the Governor.

The statement reads in part: “We at women Africa international having accessed his capacity and those of the other aspirants, are pledging our support for the incumbent Governor, of Ebonyi state Gov. Dave Umahi, this is in appreciation of the land mark achievements he has recorded in Ebonyi state in the last 6 years and 8 months, we have consciously followed his activities and proud to project him to all Nigerians as the President that would ensure that the Nigeria of our dreams is actualized as soon as possible because Nigerians have suffered a lot and we should not make the mistake of giving power to anybody who cannot ensure that Nigerians are better for it .

“In leadership he has identified and developed several leaders in Ebonyi state who have assisted him to transform the state practically converting the state project sites with developmental projects going on simultaneously in several communities in the state and this is the kind of leader we want in Nigeria, who can identify potential leaders who would drive the developmental process with him because there is no leader that drives development alone.”

Continuing, Emeribe said “ a candidate aspiring for the presidency should be a good leader, instead of a follower, that he should also be healthy, he should be a patriotic citizen, and a good negotiator. Well experienced in government policies, one who promotes education and willing to help the middle working class, these are the qualities we have discovered in Gov. Umahi.

“The new government house that is being constructed by the governor is world class as he took the developmental strides to another level by making sure that other parts of the state also got the same infrastructural facelift, the state which was previously seen as hidden has now been transformed with flyovers, several dual carriage roads among others.

“Now the second-ranked most developed town in the state Afikpo has been turned into a ‘mini’ capital with concrete roads everywhere, while Onueke, which is also in the ranking has also been given a huge face-lift, all the 13 local government areas of the state have within his tenure witnessed road construction with concrete.”

She added that these are the quality of leadership that Nigeria deserves and that is why we would join in drumming up support and letting people to know what he has done and what potentials he can bring to the national space.