‘Why we upgraded our alma mater's Biology lab, donated books and more’

From left: Lagos Baptist Senior Secondary School Orile-Agege, set of 1979/84 chairman, Dr. Aina Odusola; Leke Mogaji; and the school principal, Mr. Sofolahun Kolawole at the commissioning of some projects to the school on Wednesday.

By Elizabeth Osayande & Happiness Ernest

The Chairman, set of 1979/84 set of Lagos Baptist Senior Secondary School, Orile-Agege, Dr. Aina Odusola, has stated that the refurbishing of the Biology laboratory, donation of textbooks to the school library and the laying of foundation for equipping of ICT library were aimed at giving back to their alma mater that made them who they are.

The highpoint of the commissioning on Wednesday at the school premises was the announcement by Dr. Odusola of scholarship awards to two students to study Medicine and Law in any university in Nigeria.

According to the alumni chairman: “Today is a special day as my set, 1979/1984 is giving back to their alma mater for setting the base of what we are today.

“We can’t leave everything to the government or the ministry of education, MOE.

“The projects being commissioned today include the refurbishing of the Biology Laboratory; supply of the school library with current textbooks; and the upgrading of the information communication technology centre, ICT, with 20 units of desktop computers and accessories.”

Speaking on the scholarships, the alumni noted that: “For this 2022/23 academic session two students who wish to study Medicine and Law will be awarded full scholarship, made possible by one of us.

“This scholarship is on merit, and will afford the students to study in any university in Nigeria,” the medical practitioner reiterated.

Receiving the commissioned projects on behalf of the school, the principal, Lagos Baptist Senior Secondary School Orile-Agege, Mr. Sofolahun Kolawole who thanked the alumni, stated that they did not only change the face of the lab, but they equipped it with 40 modern tools, aside other donated projects.

“We want to thank you, set of 1979/84 for these interventions, especially the scholarship awards to our students.

“We believe these will go a long way in influencing our results,” he said.

While the commissioning was done by Leke Mogaji, motivational talks were given to the students by Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi and Mrs. Funsho.

