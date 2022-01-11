General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By San Eyoboka

LAGOS—THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has warned men of God not to fight women, but run when members of the opposite sex threatened to deal with them.

Adeboye, who will turn 80 in March, at a special online service on Sunday, cited the classical Bibìcal case of Elijah and Jezebel to buttress his point.

READ ALSO:Listen to Nigerians, allow state police, Clark replies Buhari

“Elijah arrived at Jezreel, sat down in his house and was enjoying the victories that had happened. He had just called down fire from heaven.

“He had prophesied and prayed and there was rain for the first time in three years. He had brought about national revival. He had outrun the chariot of the King.

“He was happy but then a message came from the First Lady of the land ‘I heard what you did on Mount Carmel, I swear to you by my gods by this time tomorrow, you will be like one of the prophets that you killed’. Elijah the great man of God ran, the man who dared 450 prophets ran from a woman.

“I know a lot of people have said how could that be? Elijah was very wise. I have told you men of God again and again, don’t fight a woman.

“If a woman says she is going to deal with you, run. If you learn to run today, you will be alive to fight tomorrow. The African elders have a saying ‘the one who knows when to fight and when to run is the one they call the champion. You must know when to fight and when to run.’

“When Jezebel says ‘I am coming for you, Elijah did the right thing, he ran,” Adeboye said in a transcribed message.