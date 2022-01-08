.

By Steve Oko

Senator Theodore Orji representing Abia Central has given reasons he is fully in support of the 2023 presidential ambition of former Senate President Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

The former Abia Governor who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia said that Anyim had the competence, intellectual capacity and national appeal to lead Nigeria as President.

His words: ” Senator Anyim has all the qualities a presidential candidate should possess.

” He became Senate President at 39 years and left a clean record. He was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and his records speak for him.

” Pius Anyim has garnered the needed experience. He has been at the corridors of power. There is no file you can hide from him in Aso Rock. He is not a novice.”

Senator Orji further posited that it is the turn of the South-East geopolitical zone to produce the next President in 2023 in the spirit of equity and justice.

He said Senator Anyim was the presidential aspirant from South East who had so far, formerly informed stakeholders from the zone of his intention to run for the highest office.

Senator Orji, therefore, urged Ndigbo and Nigerians from other zones and political divides to support the presidential ambition of Anyim.

The former Senate President had while declaring his intention to run under the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, added that he must contest whether or not PDP zoned the slot to South East.

