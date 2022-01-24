By Chris Onuoha

Chief Amb. Emmanuel Udechukwu, ‘Omemma Ojoto’ is the founder and Chairman of SDD Properties and Roxbury leisure homes limited; respected real estate brands spanning over 11 years in business. The firm provides modern quality and affordable real estate services around Lagos and other parts of the country. Udechukwu who was honoured at the Anambra State awards recently spoke with journalists after the award. Excerpts

Recently, you were named Anambra Real Estate person of the year at Anambra Man of the year award event. What is your take on the event generally?

I think it was a very impressive outing. Learning that this is the second edition of the award speaks well of the organisers and their integrity. For a relatively new platform to pull such heavyweights from different fields of life and amass huge followership, it is obvious that their credibility is over the roof, and the criteria for the awards are transparent. An event that brought together in one room the likes of Chicason boss, Val Ozigbo, Dr George Moghalu , Major General Emeka Ajemba , Pharmacist Sam ubachukwu,Nonso Okpala,two Senior Advocates and my humble self and other well qualified awardees and guests is no child’s play.

So how would you rate the event?

It was an A grade event not just by the quality of people who attended, but by the quality of the selection of the award recipients. A study of the list of the awardees shows conclusively that the second name of the award is credibility. The selection was purely merit based, and I think that was why it generated a lot of attention. From the nominations, the voting process, to publicity, and to the event proper, the planning and execution was flawless. I believe that all the awardees richly deserve it. It was a great event, a remarkable one in the annals of history.

Do you think award events like this has any value in building the society?

Awards generally are a way societies rewards exceptional people whose works have rubbed off greatly on people. It also provides a platform for inspiration. Unfortunately, in recent times, in our part of the world, it has been bastardized and reduced to a mercantilist venture. That is why many people are skeptical about it. However, the Anambra Man of the year award is a breath of fresh air. The body championing it is highly credible. The idea itself is fantastic and well thought out, and so far, every year, it gets better. It is my suggestion that the Government of Anambra State should key into this platform. Aside the recognition it accords outstanding individuals in the State and the inspiration it offers to young people, it is a platform that can unite. You saw how members of different political parties from APC,PDP and APGA were assembled under one roof to discuss the progress of Anambra State. This is the best platform for engaging our people in the diaspora to replicate their magic abroad in the state. It also affords our youths the opportunity for mentorship and inspiration. It is good and it has to be encouraged by every well meaning ANAMBRA person.

Coming to your case ,is it fair for a Lagos based real estate developer to emerge in your category instead of a home based player?

This award is for all Anambra persons whether you are in ANAMBRA or outside the State. The organisers said the recognition is for our people who are making us proud regardless of location. Wherever you may be, once you are from Anambra State and you are exceptional in what you do legitimately, selling the Anambra brand in the process, you can be nominated and celebrated. In my case, they said I have been an ambassador of the state by the excellence we represent in our sector. Being the biggest property developer in VGC, Lagos state, I think it is a thing of pride to our people that an Igbo man from Anambra state is developing the biggest estate in that area.

Tell us a little about Roxbury leisure homes and why you think your company deserve such award?

Roxbury leisure homes is a world class and one of the most reputable real estate brands in Nigeria.

We provide modern, quality and affordable luxury real estate products around Lagos state and offer a full range of real estate consultancy services to both private and public clients. We are 11 years in the industry and we have sold over 1500 properties and still have about that number waiting to be disposed and still developing new projects across the country. I think we deserve it for being part of infrastructural development in Nigeria. It is a thing of pride to my state that one of their sons is in the business of assisting in solving huge housing deficit in the country.

What is your advice to the organisers?

My advice to them is to continue to improve particularly on the areas of selection of awardees. They have a wonderful list last year and should endeavour to see that the next, batch of awardees are even better. Sustainability of their credibility is very vital, and I am certain that the award will assume a state wide character in no distant time because ndi Anambra understand the essence.