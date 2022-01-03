By Nnamdi Ojiego

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, a renowned entrepreneur and youth development advocate, has promised to make Nigeria work for its diverse populace, while also harnessing the undoubted power of its teeming youths to unleash the country’s latent potential as a force to be reckoned with globally.

Okunnu-Lamidi, the daughter of Lateef Femi Okunnu(SAN), a former Federal Commissioner of Works & Housing, stated this on Monday, when she officially declared her intention to run for the office of the President at the Freedom Park in Lagos.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Slice Media Solutions, disclosed that her motivation in vying for the presidency stems from her desire to restore hope and make Nigeria work for all Nigerians.

The media expert noted that youths under the age of 30, who represent about 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population, have borne the most impact of bad governance.

She added that the youth account for 13.9 million of the unemployment figures, which stood at 21.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

According to her, “Nigerians of our generation believe in the promise of an equitable and just political union which consolidates the diverse strengths of our people and which harnesses the vast untapped resources of our great nation for the common good.

“Nigerians of our gender believe that we are heirs to the same promise and that our contribution to the character, stability, peace and progress of Nigeria deserves recognition and reward.

“The challenge of the presidency is to make Nigeria work for all of its diverse peoples.

“It is the most powerful office in the land, but it is a place of service, and responsibility and duty and not a place of arrogance or show.”

