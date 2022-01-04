By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State and a People’s Democratic Party governorship aspirant in the 2022 election, Segun Oni, has said that he indicated an interest in the governorship seat because of the need to rebuild the state’s economy to what it used to be during his first term.

Lamenting that Ekiti citizens had encountered so many difficulties in 2021 due to the global economic recession, Oni assured that he was well prepared to make personal sacrifices the way he did in his first term to reposition Ekiti with its lean resources and make a huge success of it.

The former governor said this, yesterday, in his congratulatory message to Ekiti citizens on the New Year celebration.

Oni posited that his quest to return to the government house in Ekiti is to rebuild all that had been destroyed to serve the people positively.

Oni said: “My dear inestimable people of Ekiti State, I wish you a happy and healthy New Year full of fulfilled aspirations, dreams and renewals.

“This is always a hopeful time, as we celebrate the beginning of 2022. I urge you to fear not, trust in God and believe that help is on the way to rebuilding back better and rediscovering the Ekiti dream.

“While 2021 was difficult for many of us, we must look forward to the New Year with the knowledge that brighter days are ahead of us.

“I am confident we will come back, and we are going to come back even better and stronger than before.

“Your clarion call to me to return in the service of the state has met my preparedness to serve you again and even better. But we must come together, keep together, and work together to get things done. I do not doubt that we will do better when we work together.”

Oni assured the people that his return to the saddle of governance would usher in robust security architecture, improved human capital and infrastructure development, civil service restructuring, Education and Technology fortification, employment generation and good and affordable healthcare services, among others.

“We will partner you to rediscover the Ekiti Dream, where we shall collectively build a prosperous land, seek the forgotten and leave no one behind. It is going to be an all-inclusive government because no one can do it all alone.”

