By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says his decision to pick his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno as his preferred Successor was because he meant well for the State.

Emmanuel spoke while fielding questions from newsmen at the commissioning of Spectrum Television, the State’s first privately owned cable television station, operated by TAF Media Group, on why he settled for Umo Eno.

.

His words, “Let me say this emphatically, I mean well for this State, that is why I waited for God to show me the man who would continue with the pace of developmental strides we have started in the last six plus years and then move the needle even further.

“Pastor Umo Eno is a highly respected person; he has enormous capacity, he is an epitome of humility, and is blessed with the common touch, a compelling story and he is God- fearing.

“He is a successful entrepreneur who has employed our people, lifted thousands from poverty to prosperity. He will be coming to the office of Governor with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee employment, development, and economic prosperity for our people.

“He is a man of peace and will ensure that the peace and security of life we have enjoyed in the last six plus years will be maintained.

His life story resonates with the story of most ordinary Akwa Ibom people.

“He came from the Police barracks, where, as he said during his Thanksgiving Service last year, life was dreary and hope seemed a distant ingredient.

“Through hard work, he summoned hope and overcame his early difficulties and ended up as one the biggest employers of labour in our State.His story is a testament to our Dakkada philosophy; one that will inspire and motivate our youths”

The Governor reiterated that he never looked for a surrogate to do a third term, rather that was looking for a man of exceptional capacity, of peace and humility.

He therefore enjoined all peace-loving and progress-minded Akwa Ibomites to rally round and support his God revealed successor, stressing, “I will never use God’s name in vain”