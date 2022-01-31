Gboyega Akosile

By Elizabeth Osayande

For the chief press secretary, CPS to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, completing his Master project at the University of Lagos, UNILAG was a feat his is proud of.

Speaking to journalists at the recent convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, the CPS to Governor Sanwo-Olu undertaking his project personally was a resolve he had from secondary school days never to compromise in his quest for knowledge.

According to him: “I think people in position who are undergoing a academic programme should just try. They should try and pursue their programme without cutting corners. I made a personal resolve right from my secondary school to my first degree, and other master degrees I have acquired, never to teach in my life. And same thing I tell my children, I will never influence anything for you. seat down and read.

” I didn’t hire ant mercenary to do my project. Being a lover of knowledge, I believe I must acquire the knowledge myself to impact on the society. That was why this programme was a bit difficult for me. ” Mr. Akosile reiterated.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu, explained that it took him 25 years to achieve his dream of getting an MA in Theatre Arts.

Akosile in his official Facebook page titled :’ Another Master’s degree in the bag, shared his journey.

“It has taken me 25 years to achieve this. The journey began immediately after my first degree at the University of Ilorin when I sought for and got admitted to study for MA (Theatre Arts) at the University of Ibadan, but we had barely settled into the first semester when I got a job as reporter at Channels Television. I had a choice to make. After considering many factors, I deferred the admission but went back to complete the programme. As each year passed, it kept haunting me, like a man who had a big debt to repay. I actually considered it a debt owed myself, which must be paid. I had gone ahead to study for other Master’s degrees including Communication Studies and MBA. But the thought of completing my “rested” M.A programme never departed my mind.

“In 2018, I decided that I must go back to complete it so I could “rest” the thought. I took up the gauntlet, knowing how challenging it would be considering my new job, registered for, studied hard, burned candles, wrote exams, presented several seminar papers and today, Senate of the University of Lagos found me worthy as recipient of their certificate as Master of Arts degree in Theatre Arts.

“Aside the Almighty Allah, there are few people to appreciate for this feat. First is my beautiful wife, Bukola for allowing me to study in those long nights alone and children for their moral support. I must thank my principal Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for being such a wonderful, peaceful and motivating leader. He showed a lot of understanding. May God bless you sir.

“Some of my classmates especially veteran actors Hilda Dokubo and Muyideen Oladapo (Lala) were there to encourage me at a time I considered quiting the programme. Hilda and Lala wouldn’t let me breathe.

Now I can breathe. Ayodele Taiwo was also a fantastic lady-she played a very critical role as my unofficial PA, ensuring that I didn’t miss any class or assignments-thank you. Finally I must appreciate the encouragement of my colleague, Olusegun Fafore whose regular nudging kept me on my toes. Thanks you.”