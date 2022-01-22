L-R: Kachi Samuel, Founder; Adeyinka Oluwapelumi, Operations Manager and Adekunle Abimbola, Marketing Manager, all of GasPAL.

By Moses Nosike

Ugwu Samuel Kachi is the founder and CEO of GasPAL Technologies Limited. A Nigerian startup who has developed GasPAl app that makes the refilling of gas cylinder very easy.

In this interview with Moses Nosike, he reveals the usefulness of the app to gas users. Excerpts:

Your GasPAL app, what is the idea behind the initiative?

The idea behind the GasPAL app is to improve people’s lives in the way they go around refilling their gas cylinders.

What value will the app add to gas business and users?

From gas consumers, we have experienced a good amount of acceptance and this is because people perceive the value that the GasPAL service brings to them. Unlike in the past, now people get their cylinders refilled without having to drag their heavy cylinders to the gas plants themselves. An old man who has repeatedly ordered our service said and I quote him: “your service is great. Just right now, I ordered and they quickly came to refill my cylinder”. He went further to say that if it were my former supplier, it would have taken a day for them to come pick my cylinder and refill it. Now the old man doesn’t have to worry when he needs to refill his cylinder, thanks to the service that GasPAL provides. For the gas plants, our service helps them increase their gas sales and that’s good value for them. Customers are happy calling for our service and we deliver within the time stipulated. Also gas plants are happy that we are bringing in more sales for them and we are happy that we can serve.

How long did it take you to develop the app and launch it into the market?

The app was developed during the COVID-19 era. The process of thinking, designing and developing the apps took a year and it was completed in 2020. In 2021, we remodeled the business and began to deliver to customers ourselves. We are currently serving 3,009 customers on our mobile app only in Lagos state and so this year 2022, we hope to scale and expand our services and operations to other states in Nigeria. The good thing is that we’ve been receiving invitations from consumers in other states asking for our service. Expanding our service to other states within Nigeria and probably other African countries will definitely increase our market share.

How accessible and affordable is the app?

The app is free to download. It’s available on the Google Play Store and App Store. Registration on the app is free. When you order gas on the GasPAL app, you pay only for the gas. Consumers within the Lagos metropolis can access our service by ordering our delivery agent on theGasPAL app when they need to refill their gas cylinders and our ever-ready delivery agents will take care of their orders.

What challenges did you face developing the app, and what makes it unique?

The fact that the app works anywhere and everywhere makes it unique. So, while you’re ordering in Lekki Phase, our delivery agent will be there to attend to you at the same time we have other delivery agents attending to a customer in Ikoyi and also in Ikeja. This uniqueness has given us the opportunity and platform to scale and expand our services to more areas in Nigeria as a whole. Thanks to the Google map feature, we can operate anywhere in Nigeria and in Africa. One challenge in the past was that we formerly relied on gas plants to supply on our app but it didn’t work as planned because most of these plants didn’t have a delivery system in place. Some were too occupied attending to people who were at the plant. So, we remodeled our business by investing in structuring our own delivery system and since we made this investment, we have experienced growth and now we see a clear road map on how we can scale and expand our operation to all major states in Nigeria and other African countries like Kenya and Ghana. Of course, another challenge that comes with scaling and expansion is funding. With the right amount of funding, we will be able to scale and expand to the right states and countries where our services will be valued.

Delivering cooking gas within 20 minutes of order, how possible could that be?

Delivering gas in a few minutes is made possible, thanks to our well-structured delivery system. We have delivery bikes situated in various parts of Lagos, so when you order for a refill on the GasPAL app, the nearest delivery agent comes to pick your cylinder and goes to refill it at the nearest gas plant for you, so they save time.