By Chis Onuoha

A conversation with a man of little words and big action may seem difficult but when immense impacts behooves beaming a searchlight, then outspokenness becomes imperative. Such is a description that matches the conversation with Patrick Kevin Ikenna, a Turkey based Nigerian businessman who has taken a giant stride on the aisle of humanitarian works.

Recently, Ikenna, a native of Nimo in Njikoka Local Government area of Anambra State joined a horde of meritorious recipients at an awards ceremony engineered by Newsland Integrated Media Services NIMS in the Anambra State capital, Awka.

The awards tagged; “Humanitarian Awards ‘22” in its maiden edition is instituted to honour eminent personalities who have done tremendously well in impacting the lives of the less privileged in the society.

His delve into humanitarian works didn’t come on a self appraisal approach but was borne out of innate passion to give selflessly and better the lives of people around him. Ikenna described himself as a man with a humble beginning who would stop at nothing to uplift those that wallow in the same situation.

“I would rather say I try my best to be a better man than I was yesterday. Nobody is perfect in life but we all strive to live better than we are before. I hardly regard my impact as something to attract attention because it is just a part of me.

But when people view it from a distance especially if it impacts their life, then they should have a better judgment than me having a self appraisal. That’s me in reality,” explained Ikenna in an exclusive chat with Vanguard reporter.

Talking about the inspiration behind his humanitarian projects, he asserts that necessity as they say, is a mother of invention. “In life, it is a situation that can spark a reaction. When you see how people live and conduct their lives in an abject manner, as man with soul, you will be moved.

For me as a person, I have suffered in live and have also tested the bitter side of life which might not be as bad as the beneficiaries we are helping in my foundation. At some point in time, everybody may have been in that situation and I believe that when help comes as when needed, then life will become meaningful,” says Ikenna.

“My foundation, GOVKENNAPATRICK FOUNDATION started barely two years ago but gained prominence with subsequent activities. I am the founder and what we do basically is to empower the youth, widows and also help other indigent people in the society. I am a Civil Engineer by profession and I live in Turkey where I operate as a businessman.

My line of business is importation of Plaster of Paris (POP) products into Nigeria. When the idea of setting the foundation came, the first shot was on Instagram, an online platform. We decided to use the platform first, to reach out to Nigerians of all ethnic descents.

“Because of my non physical presence in Nigeria, the online platform served as a channel to access and investigate potential beneficiaries through live videos and photographs. We carry out investigations to ascertain the authenticity of the person’s identity and true bio.

We have people on ground in Nigeria that take care of checking the background of the beneficiaries. When they certify a person okay, we extend our help. However, the essence of embarking on such project is to help the needy. You may ask how the people get connected to social media to reach us.

The answer is simple, most of them who do not have android phones do have friends who browse online all the time, and these friends will get them connected while those who have phones access our websites directly. From the onset, we created awareness through our Instagram page with little response, but as time went by, more people get to know about it and as I speak, a large number of people are connected and have been benefiting from our foundation.

“What we do is give out scholarships to brilliant but indigent students. We also help women who have learned tailoring or other handiworks by providing working tools and machines to them. In the process, we have bought industrial machines for women who cannot. Under this arrangement, we don’t give money or grants. We buy machines and hand it over to the tailors whom we have certified are qualified to have it. These are our initial startup procedures to help the poor persons in Nigeria before iI personally returned home to reorganise the process.

“The response from the public towards our project has been encouraging and impressive. To me, what drives me is putting smiles on peoples faces and when people give me feedback in an awesome manner, I feel overwhelmed.” Ikenna said.

He also explained that the foundation was not established under the premise of giving grants or startup funds but only aggregates entrepreneurial scale up through supply of work tools and follow up.

“We don’t give physical cash nor do we encourage that. This is why we purchase the basic needs for every entrepreneurial or skilled person while for students, we give scholarships. We also do a follow up to make sure that the equipment given to the beneficiaries are adequately utilised for that purpose.

Secondly, it is worth mentioning that these projects are not carried out by my foundation alone. I got some of my friends involved too. When there is a scholarship grant that needs to be funded, some of my friends usually carry it out on their own as a part of their own commitment in the project. It has been a collective effort all the while. However we appeal to individuals and corporate bodies that would identify with our passion to also help in actualizing the objective.

“We do this to encourage independent life without being a burden to society. Our target is to create a society that is usefully independent and free from criminal minds.”

Speaking about the meritorious awards, Ikenna explained, “The award given to me by NIMS media came as a surprise to me. I never envisaged it coming, not even from that direction. The group may have monitored my humanitarian projects including other interventions that I do to help the needy.

This past Christmas, 2021, we distributed over 400 bags of rice to widows in Anambra State, and also extended it to indigents on the street. We also carried out a similar outreach in Imo state and other communities around. Maybe because of the impact of the outreach which is obviously done in the open, I was noticed and however, the team made more inquiries about my foundation. This, perhaps, led to the recognition and honour that was bestowed on me.

“Giving the award to me is something I appreciated so well. It encourages me to do more, having noticed that feedback does not only come from the beneficiaries but also from media watch. But mind you, that’s not the essence of reaching out to the needy because it is something imbued in my heart as a cheerful giver,” he concludes.