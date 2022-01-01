*REDEEM YOUR IMAGE

*Tackle pervasive corruption, insecurity

*Reduce hunger, improve economy

*Stop prevalent injustice, nepotism

*Sign Electoral Act

*Free political detainees, dialogue with agitators

*Rescind decision to increase price of fuel

*Ensure peaceful transition to your successor

By Dayo Johnson, Akure; Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa; Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti; Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt; Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo; Deola Badru, Ibadan; Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City; James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta; Shina Abubakar, Osogbo; Steve Oko, Aba & Sola lshola, Ibadan

To whom much is given, much is expected. Nigerians, in 2015 and 2019, overwhelmingly gave President Muhammadu Buhari the mandate to improve their lot.

With barely one year to end his two terms of eight years as president, Nigerians have been speaking of their pains, their frustrations, their unmet expectations. As we step into a new calendar year today, they want the president to redeem his image as they present him with what they expect as gifts for the new year.

Give us new Electoral Act

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight Senate urged President Muhamnadu Buhari to sign the new Electoral Act which he rejected as his parting gift to Nigerians in 2022.

Ohuabunwa in an interview with Vanguard said Buhari should liaise with the National Assembly to expunge the clause on direct primaries which he is not comfortable with and return the amended version to him for his assent in 2022. “Buhari should give us a brand new Electoral Act that will mid-wife a transparent election in 2023.

Things that will add value to our democracy are contained in that bill especially the electronic transmission of election results. If he doesn’t want direct primaries just like some people don’t want it too, it’s not enough to throw away the baby with the bath water. Since he came on board we have been expecting many things from him but he keeps dashing our hopes. So, it is difficult to expect anything from him now that he is on his way out. We have seen the worst! I don’t know what else to expect. We are only patiently waiting for his exit!”

Similarly, a former Director, Federal Mortgage Bank, Chief Godwin Duru, expects Buhari “to lay a deep rooted democratic system for Nigeria before he hands over, by making sure the new Electoral Bill is signed in 2022”. The former Chairman, Aba South Local Government Area also urged the President “to do more in the area of infrastructural development in Nigeria.”

A second republic Senator, Emma Nwaka said his expectation was for the President to jettison his nepotistic tendencies and embrace inclusiveness in governance to give all tribes and religions a sense of belonging. “I wish God will touch his heart to become inclusive in his approach to governance. Poor management of our diversity under Buhari is at the root of what ails Nigeria”, he said.

Rescind decision to increase price of fuel

On his part, the Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke, said; “I want the President to give Nigerians the following gifts as we move into the new year: He should sign the new Electoral Act to pave the way for a credible election in 2023. He should rescind the alleged plan to increase fuel pump price.

Nigerians cannot afford this extra burden. It is a known fact that every increase in fuel price results in a domino effect on the cost of all other goods and services. He should check and reverse the cost of domestic gas which has increased by as much as 300% within the last year in many parts of Nigeria. He should reduce the social tension among the various ethnic groups by releasing all political detainees and explore dialogue and political solutions to all agitations. Let him address the seemingly intractable security challenges in various parts of the nation, especially in the Northwest and Northeast by classifying and designating bandits who operate in these areas as terrorists, thereby empowering the security agencies to handle them appropriately. With the assurance of these gifts, Nigerians can enter the new year with hope and renewed confidence in their government’s ability to manage the country better.”

Hand over a peaceful country

An industrialist and the Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu, Professor Greg Ibe wants the President “to heal a lot of wounds because there are many people that worked for him but he abandoned them along the line. The president should crush insecurity and hand over a peaceful country to his successor as he promised. He has already said he has 17 months to go and would want to handle the issue of security and hand over a more peaceful nation to his successor. I pray that he accomplishes this as soon as possible. He should embrace dialogue with agitators of self determination and those opposed to his administration for amicable resolution of their grievances so that Nigeria will return to its peaceful state.”

Ensure uninterrupted academic calendar

A university don, Mrs Onyinyechi Oko of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, urged President Buhari to ensure uninterrupted academic calendar by resolving all outstanding issues with the various unions on campuses. She also advocated adequate investment in the education and health sectors for the survival of Nigeria. Mrs Oko further urged the President to declare a state of emergency on cooking gas, as well as road infrastructure particularly in the South East.

Tackle senseless killings, wanton destruction of property

Mr Joseph Ambakederimo, Convener, South South Reawakening Group urged the president to tackle the security challenges ravaging the country. He said: “the senseless killings and wanton destruction of properties should be tackled as soon as possible. And above all we need peace. There is no greater wealth in this world than peace.

Mr. Amaebi Clarkson, a legal practitioner, said: “Sincerely I don’t expect any positive change of governance from the Buhari administration. In 2022, the polity will be charged with election intrigues and Buhari and his cabal will concentrate on a successor rather than governance. More so, with the planned subsidy removal, there will be more hardship in the land. Prices will skyrocket and there will be an upsurge in criminality in the country which will worsen the security situation. Sadly, this government will not stop its insatiable appetite for borrowing to completely crash the economy and further mortgage our statehood. However, I see a flicker of hope if the administration should force the subsidy removal down our throats. There will be a massive civil unrest that might give birth to a new era in the country.”

Stop prevalent injustice, address pervasive corruption

Dr Olu Agunloye, National Chairman of Social Democratic Party SDP said, “Nigerians expect and will demand three things from President Buhari as he stares at the exit door in year 2022: To stop prevalent injustice that has become great threats to human security, economic security, food security and political security. To pointedly and decisively address the pervasive level of corruption in Nigeria by attacking its root causes of injustice, inequality and gross imbalance in the country and to embark on economic and political restructuring for a turnaround from the descent into anarchy.

Stop borrowing

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Thomas-Wilson Ikubese said “In 2022, Nigerians expect Buhari to commence the process of making the system conducive as he gradually rounds off his tenure in 2023. He should sincerely tackle the issue of insecurity by empowering the security agencies to enable them overrun these bandits. He should also stop borrowing money as Nigeria is already over-indebted. I don’t expect him to start anything new in 2022 as the incoming administration may not continue his legacy, a situation that will lead to economic loss for the nation. He should just make the environment conducive in preparation for a peaceful transition in 2023″.

Ensure security of lives, property, economic prosperity

Former Nigeria envoy to the Philippines, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi urged the Federal Government to restore security of lives and property in the country in 2022. According to him, “the President Muhammadu Buhari administration campaigned on some promises, to ensure adequate security of lives and property, as well as ensure economic prosperity. The government should work on these two issues this year. Nigerians deserve to sleep with the eyes fully closed. Secondly, the rate of poverty in the country is much, hence, the Buhari-led administration should work on the economy and ensure that Nigerians live a prosperous life in the new year”.

We’re expecting his hand over notes

Hon Kennedy Peretei, Ondo state Publicity Secretary of PDP, said, “we are simply expecting him to pack his bag and baggage and leave Aso Rock. It is clear that, the expectations of good governance from him in 2015 were misplaced. He has proved beyond all reasonable doubt that he is incapable of meeting the challenges that face us as a nation, be it economy, security, unemployment or infrastructure. My only expectation from him is his handing over notes. Nothing more from a man who has failed even his admirers.

Begin process for a new constitution

The Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to begin a process for a new constitution for the country, as new year begins. The Secretary-General of the group, Dr Kunle Olajide, while highlighting the expectations of Nigerians from the president in 2022 said, “as the new year rolls in, we want President Muhammadu Buhari, to begin the process for a new constitution for the the country. He should get a new constitution for this country. It’s not anything difficult. We are in a democracy.

Let him send bills to the national assembly to include referendum in our constitution. Referendum is not in the constitution we are operating. Restructuring cannot effectively tackle Nigeria’s problem. Restructuring is one of the byproducts of a new constitution. The power in the exclusive list should not be more than twenty. In the 1963 constitution, we had sixteen items on the exclusive federal list. Emphasis must be placed more on getting a people’s constitution. This is an heterogeneous country. We are made up different people with different history, different backgrounds, different cultures and different priorities.”

Improve living standards of citizens

Olufemi Lawson, Spokesman, Southern Nigeria Forum said, Nigerians would be expecting Buhari to take steps that will address the challenges of insecurity, hunger and inflation that has crippled the livelihood of so many people in the country. “It is important that the government does its best in ensuring that it promotes program that will improve the living standards of the people. We may not be able to say this is priority of the incumbent administration but what is clear is that Nigerians have the right to demand improved living standard from the government.

Address incessant strikes by university lecturers

According to a law graduate, Mr Kolade Adegbola, “I expect the president to focus on improving the economy, particularly with regards to the rising cost of goods and basic commodities. He should improve the country’s agricultural exports and pump more funds into the agricultural sectors to empower farmers. The rumored increase in price of petroleum products should be quelled. Increasing pump price of fuel is inviting crisis, industrial unrest and general anarchy. The president needs to stop the activities of killer herdsmen, bandits and Boko Haram terrorists. They should be prosecuted according to the law to serve as a deterrent for others. President Buhari should also address the incessant strike actions by university lecturers, borrowed funds must be rightly spent, and pensioners should be paid for their service. More funds should be pumped into the education sector from the primary school to the tertiary institutions.

Our expectation is for him to just exit the stage

Bimbo Oni, a trader said she was only looking forward to 2023 to come. According to her, “Buhari has inflicted much pains on many people, which have made us incapacitated to cater for our family because things are very expensive. The inflation in the country is gradually killing the existence of our dear country, as we are now giant of Africa in debts. Our goods are crawling in getting sold because there is no money as the consumers cannot afford to pay for the goods, the government is borrowing, yet we see no change, while things are rather getting worse day by day. We are in pains and what we just expect of him is to leave”.

In the same vein, Bimpe Alabi, a civil servant said building expectations would further lead to heartbreak. She said, “the president has consistently failed us, so the only thing I look forward to in President Buhari’s administration is for it to end. We have no options than to suffer and smile. This is an atmosphere his administration has created for us”.

Insecurity should not be worse than it is now

A Political Analyst, Mr Tunde Ononode, said people with expectations from the president in the year 2022, would likely be disappointed. “What the year 2022 holds is just election and political campaigns. Nigerians should open their political antennas and do what is right this time, not just by supporting a party but the individual that is capable. We can only hope that in 2022, the bar does not go below what it is and by that, I mean, that insecurity will not be worse than it is, and our future will not be greatly affected in the loan-business our government has got into.

On his part, the Secretary-General, Ogun State Muslims Council, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, said, “as we move into year 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari should intensify efforts in tackling banditry, kidnapping and bank robberies. The country is no more safe, investors are running away from the country and people are living in fear. Economy is battered, there is inflation in the country and food prices are skyrocketing everyday. The National Development Plan recently launched to replace National Economic Plan must be given a serious attention to herald an economic well being for the people. There must be an end to incessant strike by labour. PMB must bring all stakeholders to a round table to dialogue on the proposed removal of fuel subsidy.

The Executive Director, Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration Immigration Development and Reintegration, IYAMIDR, Solomon Okoduwa said “First, I will want him to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure smooth transition into the general election in 2023.

Improvement on the economy

On his part, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Edo Forum of Patriots (EFP) Ayamekhue Edokpolo while acknowledging the infrastructural strides like railways and the second Niger Bridge and others which were started by the previous administration, he called on President Buhari to improve on security and the economy. He said “Nigerians are highly appalled by the level of insecurity of lives and property which are at their lowest ebbs. It is something that the president must take to heart, we want to see a more proactive response, he should not be reactive we don’t want to see a president that is reactive. The president must wake-up and rejig the economy. We want to see improvement in the naira, we want to see improvement in industrialization”.

Promote agriculture

Senator Christopher Ekpenyong representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district regretted that in the past six years, president Buhari has failed to fulfill his campaign promises to Nigerians saying that it was surprising that “the same President Buhari who had blamed his inability to win the presidential elections since 2003 on electoral fraud, has refused to give assent to the Electoral Act twice since he took over power in 2015. One of the key things that he promised Nigerians was that he would make sure that insecurity was a thing of the past, secondly, that corruption would be reduced to the barest minimum. He also assured that as president he would ensure that Nigeria has sound electoral processes where people will nominate and elect people of their choice. But he has refused to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law twice. The first time was in 2018, and then two weeks ago. He dashed the hope of Nigerians, so I expect him to rekindle the hope of Nigerians in 2022 by signing the Electoral Act into law. I also expect him to properly reposition our economy in 2022 through Agriculture. The President should pursue vigorously the National Agricultural Lands Programme which he says every senatorial district must own 200 hectares of land for Agriculture. That policy will open up massive employment opportunities in the country”.

Similarly, in his contribution National President of Oron National Forum (ONAF) Comrade Ita Ante, wondered why Buhari was shying away from direct primary. He said, “if he believes in democracy he should encourage direct primary and sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law. It has been very tough these six years. I am only praying that he should go so that we can have a new leader and we can progress from there”.

Ensure credible elections

Eric Omare, immediate past president, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide said: “in 2022 I don’t really expect anything significant from the Buhari administration. We are already in the elections season and all key players including Buhari will be distracted by the electioneering process. Hence, in relation thereto, the only thing I expect Buhari to do is the support processes that will lead to credible elections. This must start with signing the electoral Act and support INEC to conduct elections that is crisis free.”

Implement enhanced police salaries

Charity Gbonone, a security personnel said, “I expect the President to fully execute the lingering East West Road project, particularly from Trailer Park to Eleme Junction stretch in Rivers State. The President should should approve and support realisation of local modular refineries in the South South. He should implement the new salary scale for Teachers of Federal Government Colleges in Nigeria, enforce the proposed exit package for N-power Batches A & B, pass electronic voting system into law and implement the enhanced police salaries he approved during #EndSARS. He should assent to the bill for the establishment of University of Environment in Saakpenwa (Tai LGA) of Rivers State.

Rejig cabinet

Hospitality investor, Mr. John Chinwo, said, “The President should rejig his cabinet, sack the crop of aides he is presently surrounded with. Those advising and helping to run his government are misleading him to failure. With so short a time before he leaves office, if he sticks to same cabinet, nothing meaningful can be expected of his government”.

Encourage local production, provide incentives

Godline Obidiaso, a fashion designer, said, “The President should encourage local production. Too much dependence on importation is the cause of the spiralling inflation that is aggravating the circle of poverty in Nigeria. Buhari should provide incentives, including reliable power supply to support domestic productive capacity, to bring down the cost of good and services. People are suffering.”

