President Muhammadu Buhari during a special interview with Channels TV. PHOTO: YouTube

By Rasheed Sobowale

President Muhammadu Buhari has said whenever he hears the abbreviation “PDP”, what comes to mind is “failure”.

He said this during a special interview with Channels TV on Thursday.

One of the interviewers, Maupe Ogun, told the President “all we are going to ask you to do is that for these last words tell us what comes to mind, maybe in one sentence or two”.

The first teaser was on Nigeria’s young people.

Responding, the president said; “I wish when they go to school, when they work hard, when they have a degree, they don’t do it thinking government must give them a job”.

“You get educated because an educated person is certainly better than an uneducated one. Even in identifying personal problems.

“So, education is not just to hang on to government to give you job. And what the colonials indoctrinated on, to have a car, to have a house, and to start work at 8 O’Clock and close at 2 O’Clock”.

The second interviewer, Seun Okinbaloye, in a follow-up asked, “Another word, another phrase is PDP, what comes to mind?”

Without mincing words, the president in a terse response said; “PDP! Failure!”.

