By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, has said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration was worried about power generation hovering around 5,000MW.

He said efforts were on to increase it to 7,000Mw, then 11,000MW before finally reaching 25,000Mw in a few years time.

According to him, the 215Mw Kudenda power station in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, which has reached 80% completion, will be completed soon.

He noted that the turbine power station, which was designed to use both gas and diesel, was initiated by late President Umaru Yar’ Adua but started by former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan only to be abandoned by that government in the twilight of it’s administration despite nearing completion.

The Minister spoke during an inspection tour of the facility in the company of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state on Tuesday.

He said: “Present administration is worried about the power generation hovering around 5,000Mw, and efforts are in top gear to quickly increase it to 7,000Mw, then 11,000Mw before finally reaching 25,000Mw in a few years time.”

The Minister said the major challenge faced by electricity in Nigeria is poor transmission of power generated.

He added that government was doing everything possible to harvest the generated power, transmit them and generally improve electricity supply across the country.

“Within six months, you will see the electricity of this country improve.

“The Siemens which is an agreement struck between Nigeria and Germany will come on stream.

“There are 10 massive transformers to be deployed all round the country in specific locations.

“We also deployed 175 mobile substations some greenfield, some brownfield, which are going to construct.

“This is 215Mw, we have a lot of them; Gurara Dam with 30MW, Zungeru with 700MW, Kashimbila has given 40MW to the grid, Dadinkowa also 40MW.

“We will increase energy. I was in Katsina on new year day to inspect the windmill which will produce 10MW and a 330KVA transmission line to Kano,” he said.

He observed that many of the power facilities were allowed to become moribund, and assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will do everything possible to bring them back to live and ensure that stable electricity without power outages reaches every household.

