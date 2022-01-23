.

Authorities of the Elizade University, llara- Mokin, Ondo state has expressed its determination to be a globally competitive institution that produces entrepreneurial, innovative and ethically sound graduates.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Olukayode Amund said this weekend during the 10th Matriculation ceremony of 526 new students of the institution.

Prof Amund added that the institution would also produce graduates with appropriate skills and knowledge for the development of the nation and global competitiveness.

According to him “Elizade University has continued to focus on her mission and vision to make meaningful impact on the development need of the nation through the provision of quality university education.

” To this end, the founder has invested heavily in robust physical infrastructure to replace what’s obtainable in the developed world with a view to discouraging patronage of universities overseas by the teeming population of Nigerian students seeking admission into universities.

” Our university is a leader in the area of Open Educational Resources OER having uploaded our teaching materials on the Learners Management System, whilst our programmes in Entrepreneurship are international in nature.

The Vice-Chancellor advised the new students to shun all forms of examination malpractices and other acts of misconduct.

Amund said ” The university maintains a zero-tolerance for cultism, brigandage, physical violence, drug abuse, stealing and indecent dressing.

” The university hostels have no care facilities for expectant mothers and would not harbour pregnant students on campus.

Elizade university which was established by the founder of Elizade Nigeria Limited and Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Ade Ojo, commenced operation on January 6, 2013.

It has produced six sets of graduates, runs 30 fully accredited undergraduate programmes in four faculties of Law, Engineering, Basic and Applied Sciences and Humanities, Social and Management Sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor said that new programmes have been introduced in Architecture, Quantity Surveying and Estate Management.

He added that the university commenced postgraduate programmers in the 2020/2021 academic year and would introduce new programmes in Engineering and Basic Medical Sciences this new session.

Prof. Amund said that ” preparations are in top gear for other new programmes in pharmacy as well as combined honours degrees in social and management sciences with Law.

