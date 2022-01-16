Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has vowed that he would not surrender the state to criminals assuring that his administration would not relent in its fight against criminals and kidnappers.

He vowed that tough times awaits any criminal operating in the state.

The Governor spoke Sunday, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Hope of Glory Parish, Nyiman in Makurdi, where he worshipped with other believers.

Governor Ortom stated that “hardened criminals who terrorised the state in the past did not find it funny. We will continue to work with security agencies to secure our state. And I want to reiterate that I will not surrender the state to criminals; we will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure peace in the State.”

While charging Christians to listen to God and walk with Him to order their steps the Governor reiterated his resolve to allow God direct and work through him while urging believers to apply faith with works in all they do.

Earlier, in a sermon, Pastor Moses Adagba who spoke on the topic: “Wonders of His Presence,” described God as “God of Wonders Who does things without anyone’s permission.”

He explained that, “God’s presence means knowing God and God knowing you. If one dwells in the presence of God, whatever he says will surely come to pass.”

Pastor Adagba said there was so much benefits being in the presence of God and urged Christians to ensure that they dwell in the presence of God in order not to be found wanting when He comes.

