Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has said his government would not allow criminals, masquerading as herdsmen, to overrun the state under any guise.

Akeredolu, who vowed to bring to justice the killer herdsmen terrorising some communities, assured of more security presence in some areas of the state.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday in his office while receiving representatives of Auga Community, led by the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye, who visited him.

Akeredolu, who frowned at the incessant attacks on farmers and their farmlands, especially in the border towns, said increased security presence will be deployed.

ALSO READ: New Lagos CP unveils seven points template

He charged the people to also be prepared and report suspected criminals to security agencies on time, saying his administration would not allow killer herdsmen to overrun the state.

The governor also called on traditional rulers in the state to work with the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies for proper security of their domains.

He emphasized that the Iboropa-Auga/Ase/Ikaram road is one of the roads slated to be constructed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

On the renovation of Auga Community Grammar School, Auga Akoko, Akeredolu said the time had come for communities to come up with various strategies towards developing their schools.

“Old students associations and the communities must also join hands in developing the schools in their localities,” he said.

Oba Agunloye appreciated the Governor on behalf of the Auga Community for the various infrastructural development across the state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria