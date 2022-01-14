By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammad Sanusi Bello said the command treated not fewer than 1161 cases in the year 2021.

Bello made the disclosure on Friday while briefing newsmen on the achievement of the command for the year just ended

Bello said “out of a total of 1161 cases handled in 2021, 256 were criminal cases mainly related to banditry, kidnapping, drug abuse, rape, vandalization, unnatural offences, trespassing, assaults, fraud, impersonation and so on.”

He also noted that “the command handled a total of 905 civil cases of different nature, ranging from indebtedness, misunderstandings, and land related matters. Others include farmers/herdsmen conflict, domestic disputes and tenancy disputes, among others.”

The command’s high profile arrest under his leadership in the year under review include “a sting operation which led to the arrest of one Sunday Isaac and Hamisu Salisu in Katsina metropolis. The suspects were in possession of 173 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa (Marijuana) and have since been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecutor. Others include the arrest of one Abdulrashid Mohammed, a suspected kidnapper as well as some bandits along with their informants.”

According to the NSCDC state boss, while investigations has been concluded for some of the cases, others are still undergoing prosecution in various courts across the state.

However, Bello noted that “considering the burden the judiciary faces in handling criminal cases across the state, the command continues to utilize its Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism to settle civil cases as a way of lessening the burden on the Judiciary, and to fast track resolution of disputes and conflicts in the state.”

To this end, he said the command was able to recover the total sum of 53.4 million naira from debtors for their owners who complained to the command.”

The state NSCDC boss also noted that the command in the year under review “responded to over 80 disaster incidences across the state rendering first aid, rescue, transportation of the injured to hospitals and evacuation of dead victims.”

According to him, “most of the incidences involved road accidents; fire outbreaks, floods, building collapse, cholera outbreaks among others.”

To avoid miscreants taking undue advantage to afflict more pains on the victims of such disaster, Bello said “the command’s disaster unit provided security at the scenes of such disaster.”

The NSCDC boss thanked Katsina Government and the people of the state for their continual support, assuring them that the command under his watch would continue to strive harder in its fight against all forms of crime and criminalities to protect the lives and properties of people in the state.”