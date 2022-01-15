Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday urged Nigerians not to give up on the country, but should rededicate themselves to it development and unity.

The Governor, who spoke shortly after he laid the wreaths in honour of fallen heroes at the military cenotaph, Osogbo, urged citinzenry to seize the day to recommit to the ideals of nationhood by taking responsibility to create a society that works for all in line with the vision of our forefathers.

While saluting the fallen and the living heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their selfless service and for paying the supreme price to keep Nigeria one, united and indivisible entity, he said his administration was fully committed to encouraging members of the Armed Forces through diverse interventions and would continue to raise the bar in the provision of qualitative governance in a manner that improves the living standard of the people.

READ ALSO:Twitter: APC govt should apologize to Nigerians for infringing on their rights -Reps’ minority caucus

“When on this day over 50 years ago, the nation reunited in the pursuit of the shared goal of peace after a protracted civil war that lasted three years, it was to recommit to a new dawn of a nation that is both at peace with itself and refocus on its quest for territorial prosperity.

“That foundation was made possible through the monumental sacrifices of our armed forces — a rare breed of distinguished men and women who placed us all first above their own security and safety. It is to these illustrious professionals we owe this annual commemoration.

“These are men who have fought gallantly for the sustenance of our collective peace and territorial integrity. From their exploits in the world wars, their peace support operations and fledgling internal security operations, especially as exemplified by their sustained combat against terrorism, they have made us proud and surmounted imposing mountains for our sakes.

“Through their lives and sacrifices, they speak to us eloquently that ours is a nation that is great, cherished and worth fighting for. In their pains, they beckon to us to rediscover hope amidst the challenges that characterise today.

“As an Administration, we will continue to draw inspiration from their lives, knowing that the journey to a brighter future will be determined by unparalleled patriotism, loyalty, dedication and sacrifice to the common good.

“Therefore, as a people, let us seize this day to recommit ourselves to the ideals of nationhood that is reflective of the vision of our forefathers, by taking responsibility to create a society that works for all.

“As a government, we are fully committed to further encourage members of the Armed Forces through diverse interventions and will continue to raise the bar in the provision of qualitative governance in a manner that improves the living standard of our people”, he added.

The occasion was attended by the leadership and members of the State Chapter of the Nigerian Legion; the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Femi Popoola; Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adepele Ojo; some members of the State House of Assembly; members of the State Executive Council, other top government functionaries, among others.