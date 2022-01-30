.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The Assistant State Women leader, Kebbi state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hajia Rukayya Sani Yauri has described as ridiculous the rumours making the rounds that former Minister for Special Duties, during Goodluck Jonathan era, Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) is in secret connivance with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Kebbi state.

Yauri who spoke on Sunday at her residence in Birnin Kebbi stated that Tanimu, General Sarkin Bello are the souls of PDP in Kebbi State “he has been a pillar of support to the party since the return of democracy in Nigeria only recently he purchased forms to all the local government’s aspirants and their councillors in preparation for the forthcoming LG’s polls”.

She pointed out that, the opposition PDP will spring a surprise during the elections of local governments even as she expressed fear that, the state electoral body may not be impartial as they are set to seek redress in a tribunal in case the electoral umpire twist the election results in favour of the ruling APC.

She described Bagudu’s 7 years in office as Kebbi governor as one in which only prayer can save the people of kebbi, she denied faction in the party, saying those who declared it are mealy-mouthed who initially does not have the party at heart and are the real moles in the party, not Minister Tanimu who has over the years been putting up strong opposition in the state she said.

While dismissing the rumour as mere handiwork of mischief makers she urged the teaming supporters being lured to APC by some top government officials to remain focused and steadfast PDP will bank on the glaring failures of the ruling party to wrestle power from them in 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria