By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Poised to reduce poverty and ensure social inclusion among citizens, over two million people in Kaduna State have been captured in the State Social Register across the urban and rural areas of the state, the Commissioner of Budget and Planning Commission, Mohammed Abdullahi Sani Dattijo has said.

Mohammed Sani Dattijo stated this while delivering a keynote address titled “The Role of Students in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” at a summit organized by the Kaduna State Students(KADSU) held at the Kaduna State University, Thursday in Kaduna.

He explained that the State Government has provided over 4 billion in the 2022 Budget for pro poor interventions that seeks to support vulnerable and ensure social inclusion among the urban and rural poor citizens across the state.

“Today’s generation of youths is the largest the world has ever known;. Young people are changing the landscape with high demand for skilled opportunities, As young people we can define the trajectory of development” said Mohammed Sani Dattijo.

According to Mohammed Sani Dattijo, young people forms 80% of the population in Kaduna State, therefore are critical in determining the future of the state and represents hope for the attainment of the SDGs.

And to attain the SDGs, Mohammed Sani Dattijo, further urged the students and young people to become the voice of social transformation and active citizens, while leveraging on creative ideas and technologies and interconnectedness in addition to conducting innovative research that fast-tracks the attainment of the 17 SDGs.

Vanguard News Nigeria