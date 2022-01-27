By Chris Onuoha

Attorney Nwobi Ikechukwu is one of the recipients of the humanitarian awards held recently in Anambra State by Newsland Integrated Media Service (NIMS). The award in its 1st edition also saw the launch of the maiden edition of a celebrity magazine by the company called ‘Humanitarian Magazine’.

Nwobi, among other eminent personalities showered with the prestigious honour on his laudable impact towards humanity spoke to vanguard exclusively on what the award means to him.

“I am Attorney Nwobi Ikechukwu, a Nigerian human right lawyer based in South Africa. I hail from Awgu Local Government Area in Enugu State, and I studied law in a South Africa University also with a Masters Degree at the University of Pretoria. I specialized in immigration, Corporate and International law.

“I am not surprised that such an honour is bestowed on my person, but I might say that I am equally awed by it because I have not set to attract such, rather people see my works and how I impact the society and decides to honour me with it,” Nwobi said.

Talking about his works and impact, he mentioned that as a very passionate human right activist, humanitarian worker and founder of a non-profitable organisation, he is a kind of person that goes out of his way to ensure that persons around him does not go to bed hungry.

“Every year, I take it upon my stride as a ritual and part of humanly call to organise an outreach to impact the lives of the less privileged among us. In each year from the inception of my outreach initiative, I usually distribute over 200 bags of rice among other valuables to widows and less privileged people in communities within Enugu State. I runs an NGO foundation based in South Africa with brand name Mtag; ‘Arms beyond Borders.’

This brand image came as we recognise that extending arms beyond our locality or community is very essential. And more so, my charity works in South Africa is huge, while back home Nigeria, I considered that there is need to replicate that same gesture which informs the idea of giving beyond borders.

My foundation was established in South Africa for over five years now. The idea of the foundation started while I was in studying and living in South Africa. On one occasion, I said to myself that having committed so much in some South African communities as an NGO; we must have a plan of actions that will accommodate an extension of our projects in Nigeria.

Thereafter, I came back and started the reach out programme in my own community in Awgu, Enugu State before stretching it out to other areas. We have done much for communities within Enugu for now. As we move on, we will identify other areas for coverage.”

For Nwobi, the core targets are specified to include indigent people in the society that cannot afford basic and meaningful livelihood.

“Our core targets are the widows and indigents who cannot afford to cater for themselves adequately, especially education funding and other means of livelihood. What we do is to gather information about their background and other vital information that authenticate the truth in their stories before enlisting them for help.

About 2000 people have benefited from our programme for now and our target is to reach as many people as we can without count. Obviously, many people are in need and if we base it on counting, we may be derailed. So, we pick a small number per outreach and plan to reach more as the programme progresses.

“We have made tremendous impacts and these shows by the response we get from people. The reactions have been encouraging but to me, that does not really count because we are not doing it for feedback sake. That does not mean we don’t appreciate such, but it however inspires our objectives to create more programmes for the needy people.”

However, Nwobi laments that some of the setbacks of their humanitarian initiatives sometimes are funding. “For now, it is a personal project funded by my company under the NGO project, but helps usually trickle from other individuals who find our project worthy.

In my company, Nwobi Attorneys, we have what is called ‘Social Programme Initiative’. The department handles a mapped out funds for these humanitarian programmes. Sometimes, we task ourselves to raise fund for carry the projects. We hope that other people who have interest in what we do will see need to join in future because it is a humanitarian duty call,” remarked Nwobi.

Nwobi continued; “In our programmes, we don’t give cash grants of seed funds to people who wants to start up business, but we do basically is job placement for people who do not have jobs. We give them an in-house training and make them employable, send them out to various places where they can be employed.

We are advising Nigerians to understand that to be employable goes beyond degree and certificates. It is all about having the required skill and technical knowhow to handle a particular job you are looking for. These are some of the programmes my organisation run to help the society in a better way.

One would have thought that such a lofty idea did not come overnight. When asked how the idea of reaching out to the needy came about, Nwobi disclosed that his mother is the inspiration behind the humanitarian gestures in him.

“This is an idea that emanated from my mother. She is a kind of woman who would not be happy to see her next door neighbour go hungry. I watch her sometimes when I was growing up as boy, package some food items which she gives to her neighbours even when there is not enough food in the house.

She does it often and yet takes pleasure in doing it. Those are some of her legacy that inspired what I am replicating today in the society. In life, there is a need to make a change and always think of how to impact someone because this is the essence of human existence. No man is an island and people around you make a society. If they are happy, you are happy. If they are not, you won’t be happy alone.

Describing his persona, the human right lawyer and cheerful giver said, “As you can see, by the virtue of my profession, I am a human right lawyer. That implies I pay much emphasize on things that concerns citizenry. Secondly, we are human naturally before we became what we are. So, personally for me as an individual, I am inspired when other people are happy and also have food on their table,” Nwobi concludes.