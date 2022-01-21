.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Commissioner for Works and Transport in Kwara state, Engr Rotimi Iliyasu has said that cabinet members have begun to mount pressures on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to declare his interest for a second term in office based on his excellent performance but that he has not yielded.

He, therefore, urged journalists in the state to join in the efforts to convince the governor because he deserves another term based on the huge volume of work he’s doing to change the fortune of the state for good since he assumed office.

The Commissioner in his late 30s said this on Thursday while fielding questions from journalists during a news programme called News Keg, organized by the Correspondents’ chapel of the Kwara state NUJ in Ilorin.

He described the governor as a workaholic and commended his empathy for residents in the state and particularly his untiring efforts to always do more for residents in the state.

He said,”I never wanted to be a politician, but I’m a politician today because he spoke to me to come and be a politician. I’m proud to be a politician because now I know that there is no way to fix Nigeria than to join politics.

“His concern since I have known him even before he became the governor has always been what can we do for the people of Kwara, his only concern is about the people.” stressed the Commissioner.

Engr Iliyasu who described the governor as an enigma, with a strong will, said there was a day he left him in the office around 1 am and by 6 am the governor’s call woke him up asking for some details,” and I wonder what kind of man is this, doesn’t he sleep at all?” he queried.

He said,” the governor amazingly has huge empathy for the people, his primary concern is about the people. When you work with him, you realise that the details he has about Kwara are unbelievably excellent. So, when you work with that kind of person, you must work at his pace. People say I’m brilliant, it’s because he’s bringing out the best in me. Who I’m I to be working with him that I will not do sleepless night, so as not to disappoint him ?.”

Speaking on the no of roads the administration has worked on since about three years ago when Governor AbdulRazaq assumed office, he said the government has worked on a total number of 143 roads since inception.

He explained further that the administration had also done maintenance works on over 200 roads in the three senatorial districts in the state within the period.

The Works and Transport commissioner, who said that the 143 roads included majorly rural roads, added that asphaltic, interlock road construction and reconstruction, as well as rehabilitation, were carried out on them.

He added that the state government was also embarking on the construction of some federal roads such as Kishi-Kaiama, Ilorin-Kabba, Ilesha Baruba-Yashikra-Chikanda, Share-Patigi road among others in different parts of the state.

The commissioner also said that the state government had intensified monitoring and quality assessment measures on the roads among the contractors engaged, and pleaded with members of the public to desist from burning refuse in drainages, saying that the habit damages roads in no time.

He said that the state government in collaboration with security agencies would embark on arrest and prosecution of offenders, especially shopowners along such roads.

“There’s need for attitudinal change among our people, especially artisans and shopowners along major roads in the state, particularly in the Ilorin metropolis. They gather refuse and burn it inside the drainages thus damaging the roads. What they don’t know is that government would spend money meant for other people-oriented projects on the repair of the damaged roads. The state government would soon start prosecuting shop owners along such roads”, he said.

The commissioner, who cleared the air on the ongoing construction of a flyover at Tanke area of the Ilorin metropolis, said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had not taken the state government to court over the project against assumption in some quarters.

He said,”The work has not stopped on Tanke flyover project. It is ongoing. It’s just that the contractor is taking professional consideration of the work to ensure a quality job, assuring that the project would be completed according to specification and within the specified time.”

