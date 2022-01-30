By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Waterleaf farmers, sellers have downed tools to drive home their demand on their planned increase in price of the vegetable botanically known as Talinum Frutiscon or Talinum triangulare banning its sales in major markets of Calabar till Monday.

Vanguard also gathered that anyone caught selling the vegetable in any market will be arrested by their Union and fined 10,000.

When our Correspondent visited some of the clusters( farms) around New Airport, Inyansang, Jonathan Bypass,8 miles, Cross River River Basin( Technical Junction, LEMNA where these farmers have large acres covered by the plant, they said it was high time they shared the burden of price increase of input with consumers.

Findings by Vanguard showed that due to the large consumption of the vegetable, the demand is high in Calabar as it is mostly used to as a “softener” when cooking other leaves like Afang ( okazi) known as (Gnetum africanum), fluted pumpkin (Telferia occidentalis),Atama amongst others.

Speaking with Vanguard at the weekend in her farm at Inyansang, Madam Matilda Inyang said she has been planting water leaf for decades but since 2015 a lot has changed.

Her words:” The stem that we used to buy for 3,500 per bag has increased, fertilizer has increased, poultry manure too is now expensive. We cannot continue to bear these costs alone, we have to start selling at a higher price to cover our production cost.

“This is part of the reason we decided to down tools to make our stand known and as from Monday we will start selling at 100 naira per bunch from 50 naira.

“We now buy bag of poultry dung ( 25kg) for 300 naira, now is about 1,000 naira, for those who use fertilizer same thing, it has also increased, while the stem of the waterleaf per bag before now was 3,500, but now it’s between 6,000 to 7,000 naira,” she said.

Another farmer, who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that prices of good and services keeps soaring ,yet they maintained theirs.

She hinted that transporting their input from the rural areas to their farms was no longer the same adding that every other item on their list has been increased and that they too are members of the same communities and their farm produce should also alleviate their poverty.

“We suffer a lot in making sure that waterleaf is abundantly available in the markets, it’s even worse due to dry season, we need more water to keep the vegetable fresh to also get the best results.

“The reason we decided to raise that price is to be able to meet up with all these bills, we are not happy it is going to be increased ,but we are not also happy as what we spent and efforts we put in ate not commensurate to the little we make as profit,” she lamented.

Affected consumers who spoke with Vanguard on Sunday bemoaned the ugly development adding that the commodity was really difficult to find since Thursday.

For Mrs Joy Bajie who resides at 8 miles, she told Vanguard that as at Saturday, they could not find the vegetable in 8 miles market, many people had trooped in from the metropolis to buy up the ones at 8 miles since Friday.

She went further to say that the dry season was partially responsible adding that the rainy season might change all that.

“Their protest for a price increase is not totally bad, because the stem and other things they use have increased, but I don’t think the timing is right, because the economy is really biting hard at the moment, for crying out loud, this is January,” she said.

Efforts to reach the Union head of the Association of waterleaf Farmers and sellers proved abortive.

According to an impeccable source close to the leadership of the body, they don’t want to be intimidated by officials, hence they decided to keep the drive for non-sales in major market simple but effective.

As at the time of filing this report, there was scarcity of water leaf in major markets including Watt market, Marian Market, Atakpa Market, Atimbo market and so on.

Vanguard News Nigeria