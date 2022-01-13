By Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

Residents of Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, told the management of the Benin Electricity Company, BDEC, to void all estimated bills it imposed on them, saying they would no longer make any payment until pre-paid meters are installed in the community.

The residents, who thronged the community’s axis of the East-West Road, protesting the unwillingness of BDEC to provide them with pre-paid meters, lamented the outrageous estimated electricity bills being imposed on them by the company.

Displaying placards, which bore various inscriptions such as “Void previous estimated bills”, “We need pre-paid meters”, “No more estimated bills,” among others, warned the company against further disconnection of public electricity in the town over nonpayment of the estimated bills.

ALSO READ: 2023: Nigeria’ll experience infrastructural revolution if Umahi emerges President — Ebonyi APC

Speaking during the protest, President-General of Agbarho Kingdom, Chief Igho Odiphri, said: “BDEC does not supply electricity but they are giving us estimated bills.“Agbarho has no pre-paid meters and l wonder why a community like this that generates energy is not considered for pre-paid meters.

“We are here to say we need 24 hours power supply in Agbarho. “We shall not pay any estimated bills again. If they don’t give us pre-paid meters, they should not attempt to climb any pole in this town to disconnect light.”

“The Federal Government has said they should not bill anyone unless they give them pre-paid meters.

“Someone just sent me his bill. They gave estimated bill of N41,000 for a single compound, what is he consuming?”

Vanguard News Nigeria