By Onozure Dania

The Vice president, Yemi Osibajo (SAN) and Prof Fedelis Odita (SAN) will lead a star studded cast of jurist alumni of University of Lagos (UNILAG) Law Faculty, to speak on the stare decisis and future of legal practice in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the faculty of law alumni relations committee, Professor Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on the maiden alumni reunion of the law faculty called ” The Great Homecoming.”

The Great Homecoming event is focused on sensitising the alumni home and abroad, providing platform for bonding amongst past and present students and lecturers.

Professor Osipitan SAN, said the five days event which will begin on February 7 to 12, 2022, is an hybrid event to bring alumni judges, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, private legal practitioners and those in corporate and business world together.

According to the professor, “The faculty is one of the first faculties when the university of Lagos was established in 1962 and it has over the years produce some of the best lawyers and legal minds in the country. This year, the university and the faculty would roll out the red carpet to celebrate the university diamond jubilee anniversary.

“Our alumni have continue to give a good account of themselves in ivory towers, on the bench and bar, in the corporate world, politics and public service” he stated.

He said “The event is to provide a platform for bonding amongst past and present students,as well as past and present lecturers of the faculty.

“The event will be attended by past alumni of the faculty and Vice President of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Justice Kudirat Kekere- Ekun Justice of the Supreme Court JSC, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour JSC(Rtd), Chief Whole Olanipekun SAN, Odien Ajumogobia SAN, Kanu Agabi SAN, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo CON, and Prof. Amos Utama SAN among other litany of distinguished guests.”

He said that the week long activities includes a colloquium with Professor Fidelis Odita QC,SAN as the keynote speaker, senator Bashir Ajibola, the deputy chief of staff to the president MrAde Ipaye.

Osipitan further added that Justice Helen Ogunwumiju of the Supreme Court, Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of the Lagos High Court and Justice Oyewunmi of the National industrial court will serve as guest lecturers who will lecture the current students.

Vanguard News Nigeria