By Ogalah Ibrahim

Federal University Dutsin-ma (FUDMA), Katsina State, has said the institution now has a tracking system to check the performances of the lecturers in the institution, according to the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi.

The Director of Public Relations and Protocol of the institution, Alhaji Habibu Matazu, informed that the Vice Chancellor made this known during an interactive session with students of the university.

According to the Vice Chancellor, “several measures are being put in place to ensure that students well-being is improved significantly, especially as it concerns security matters, academic performance as well as motivation to them to achieve their potentials.”

He also disclosed the plan to build in the institution “a befitting Students’ Centre with support from the Minister of Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, which will be named after the former President of the Students Union Government, Aliyu Sale-Damaga, who died recently.

The Vice Chancellor assured the students of the institution that the “university management will look into all the questions raised by the students with a view to making FUDMA a good institution for teaching, learning and research.

Prof Hamisu-Bichi noted that “It is prohibited for security personnel to beat any student in or outside the university premises.”

In the same vein, he admonished students of the institution “to always be mindful of their dress code while on campus and off campus, adding that enforcement of dress code will be sustained.”

