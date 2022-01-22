Destiny Etiko

By Sylvester Kwentua

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has revealed a class of people to be valued in life. In a recent post on Instagram, Destiny opines that only those who support others without expecting anything in return, should be valued.

“Value anyone who supports you with nothing to gain from it” Destiny Etiko posted

Meanwhile in another news, Destiny Etiko, the former child actor who has blossomed to be one of the most recognizable faces of Nollywood said in an Instagram post early this year, that she understood that all of her assets and wealth, in the end, would amount to vanity.

She wrote; ”All this struggles… hard work… wealth… assets… fame… at the end of the day is all vanity.”