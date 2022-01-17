…PDP wants to deceive Imo people – govt

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday said governor Hope Uzodinma, has destroyed the foundation of good governance in the state.

The PDP, made this statement in Owerri, through the state Publicity Secretary, Emenike Nmeregini, while reacting to Uzodimma’s two years in office.

According to PDP, “The people of Imo State and Nigerians would recall that on January 14, 2020, a bizarre and controversial Supreme Court judgement truncated the popular gubernatorial mandate which Imo people had freely given to our party through our flagbearer, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON at the March 9, 2019 governorship election. That judgement also enthroned the generally disputed, illegitimate regime of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“Aside from the adverse implications of that ruling on the nation’s electoral jurisprudence and freedom of choice, the regime has in the last two years foisted the most reprehensible administration upon the people of Imo State.

“The illegitimate regime of Senator Uzodinma has without remorse, abdicated the primary obligation of government as prescribed by the Constitution, which is the security of lives and property.

“Rather, it has politicized an unfortunate security situation in the state which has continued to gulp countless innocent lives, every day. Today, bandits, terrorists, cannibals, kidnappers and unknown gunmen are almost overrunning the State.

“Our party and indeed the people of Imo State regret that Senator Uzodinma suspended and summarily dismantled all the foundations and programmes our Rebuild Imo administration painstakingly put in place in all the sectors towards the rebuilding of Imo State.

“Our government commenced the Treasury Single Account, Autonomy for local government system, Technical and Skills Development Colleges, Automated Payment System for prompt payment of salaries and pensions, agricultural revolution, infrastructural revolution, civil service reform, the revival of ISOPADEC, Technology and ICT development, qualitative free education etc.”

Reacting, Imo state government through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said: “It is unfortunate that two years after Emeka Ihedioha was sacked by the Supreme Court based on facts that he was not the validly elected governor of Imo state, It very unfortunate that neither himself, PDP and cheer leaders are yet to come to terms with this simple fact.

“The real usurper of that position is the man who sought to govern Imo with results from three local governments, thus negating the constitutional requirements for victory. But for them to continue to whine over a filched mandate which was recovered by the Supreme Court means that they are the real desperados. It’s funny also that at the approach of the anniversary of Hope Uzodinma’s administration, PDP and its agents with their disinformation machinery with the aim of deceiving the unwary.”