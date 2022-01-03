Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma will tomorrow publicly name those behind the spate of insecurity in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri.

Emelumba said, “the governor will use the occasion of the 6th edition of the IMO stakeholders forum to name those who are sponsors and financiers of insecurity in the state.”

According to the Commissioner, “the Government is in possession of crack evidence of the involvement of those responsible for the carnage.”

Emelumba said, “apart from the public being availed of those individuals, the governor will update IMO people on his performance in the last two years.”

He disclosed that “the stakeholders meeting/luncheon will now hold at the Government House, and not the AHIAJOKU CONVENTION CENTER, Owerri by 12 noon on Tuesday, January 4th,2022.”

He noted that the meeting which is the sixth in the series is very crucial because of the weighty issues that are up for discussion.

Vanguard News Nigeria