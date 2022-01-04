.

By Idowu Bankole

The Imo State Governor Sen. Hope Uzodimma has broken his silence on issues revolving around attacks on the performance of his government and person, saying he can’t join issues with former Governor of the State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha on matters concerning governance in the state.

Recall, sections of the media have it that, ex-Governor, Senator Okorocha had accused the Imo State Governor of witch-hunting his family since his emergence as Governor. But during the 6th Imo State Stakeholders meeting held in Government House Owerri, Governor Uzodimma said he would not join issues with Okorocha, whom he described as not willing to abdicate the office of Governor after years of leaving office.

“I have said it times without number I have no personal grouse with anybody. All of you who know me well in Imo state, I tried one time or the other to contest the election. In some cases, I won. In some cases, I did not win. And when I didn’t win, I left back for my businesses. When I won, I served the people with all my heart.

“I have many former Governors in Imo state, I have Governor Achike Udenwa. I have Governor Ikedi Ohakim. Emeka Ihedioha; former Governor, Okorocha; former Governor. But none of them wants to take the whole State as private property.

“The difference between the other former Governors and Okorocha is that he is out of office but he still wants to be in office. Okorocha is a younger brother to me. I’m older than him, if not for anything, traditionally I deserve to be respected by him. I don’t want to join issues with him. Let him just know that he is not the Governor and for the short period I will be here God-willing, he should allow me to be Governor.

