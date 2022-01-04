By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday disappointed Imolites by not mentioning the names of sponsors of insecurity in the state that have led to the killings, kidnappings and cannibalism in the state.

The governor refused to mention the names at the Imo state stakeholders meeting/luncheon held at the government house in Owerri, after he had promised to do that on the 4 of January 2022.

The governor’s reason was that he would allow the security agencies to finish their investigation and the sponsors would be arrested.

However, Imolites who were in high spirits to know the names of the alleged sponsors of Imo insecurity were slightly disappointed after waiting for so many hours to hear the names of those behind their pains in the state.

Uzodimma at the meeting simply said: “Let us allow the security agencies to finish their investigation and reveal the names of the sponsors of insecurity and they will be arrested.

“The difference between former Governor Rochas Okorocha and others who have ruled this state was that he still wants to be the governor when he is out of office.

“Okorocha is the only governor that wants to take this state alone for himself. He should allow me to rule this state as the governor, I am his elder brother and I deserve some respect from him. We cannot allow one person to hold this state hostage.”

Adding his voice, the Chairman Elders council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu, said: “It is stupid for anybody to say he wants to make Imo state ungovernable.

“You can imagine people now eating the human body. This is bringing a bad name to the Igbos all over the world.

“This we must condemn. Just like Ohakim, when he lost the election as governor he did not say he would make Imo ungovernable rather he continued to support the government in power to make sure that the state moves forward.”

According to the former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, he said: “Many people are watching today to hear names from the governor.

“By a stop of wisdom I have spoken to senior lawyers and they, said if names are mentioned the person will sue for fundamental human rights and the person will escape therefore running away from being arrested.

“Social media will destroy this country if nothing is done about it. Other countries are deploying it positively and we are deploying it negatively. People are paid 10,000 to destroy Imo state and we must be very careful about it.”

In his speech, the chairman of the occasion and the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Zinox computer, Leo Stan Eke said: “Is only a fool that fights his people. I want to say this it is privileged to be here. Nobody can succeed in any conspiracy against the Imo people. If I do anything against Imo people God will fight me.

“Is not so bad when I entered Owerri, everywhere is neat is quite commendable. Any man who is against his people is a fool.

“There must be a point of reconciliation. Let us not join hands and destroy Imo state.

“As we are fighting here other economies in other places are growing and we are busy destroying our own.

“You have the right to be a member of any political party but don’t destroy Imo state. If you think you have the money you cannot have money more than your state.”

Dignitaries who graced the occasion, include; the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, the former Senator who represented Imo North senatorial district, Matthew Nwagwu, the Imo State Commissioner for Police, Hussani Rabiu, former minister of Information, Walter Ofonagoro, speaker Imo state House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, former deputy governor, Jude Agbaso.

Also, some of the dignitaries present at the occasion include; serving and past members of the National Assembly, state house of Assembly from Imo state.

