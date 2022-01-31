Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has commiserated with the Editor of Sunday Sun, Mr. Chidi Nnadi, on the death of his beloved wife, Mrs. Hope Kelechi Nnadi, Nee Ejeka.

Mrs. Nnadi reportedly died in a Lagos hospital, aged 50.

A statement by Governor Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku said his principal was saddened over the death of Mrs. Nnadi at such a young age.

Governor Uzodimma added that it is a pity Mrs. Nnadi also died when the family and society needed her services most, describing the circumstances of her passing as unfortunate.

The Governor particularly expressed his heart-felt sympathy to the deceased’s husband and children, the entire Nnadi and Ejeka families as well as their friends and well wishers over the sad loss.

Governor Uzodimma prayed God to grant them His grace and the fortitude to bear the huge loss and for Mrs. Nnadi, a peaceful repose of her soul.

