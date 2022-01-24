By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its stance that it would not tolerate religious bigotry in any of its schools and even the state at large saying that the usage of Hijab and Berret in any of its schools is optional.

Recall that the Principal of Oyun Baptist High school,Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State reportedly sent back some female students last week for wearing Hijab to school and this action has elicited a reaction from the stakeholders.

Oyun Baptist High school was a Christian school before it was taken over by Kwara state government.

The government in a statement issued by Chairman Teaching Service Commission(TESCOM)

Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar made available to journalists urged teachers and students, to enhance peaceful coexistence among the people of Kwara State.

Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar said this when he presided over a meeting held with the stakeholders at the Commission, in Ilorin, the state capital.

The meeting was held with the aim of resolving the crisis over Hijab which erupted recently, at Oyun Baptist Grammar School, Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Bello who reminded the gathering that, Kwara State is a state of harmony, therefore advised everyone to remain peaceful and be good ambassadors for the coming generation.

He warned that the present administration would not tolerate religious bigotry, and enjoined all to shun religious sentiments and respect the rights of individuals.

He further warned the Principals in Oyun axis to,” abide by the policy of the Kwara State Government and desist from imposing Hijab on any student, instead, it should be made optional.”

Lending his voice at the meeting, Permanent member 2 of the Commission Mallam Suleiman Abubakar Danseko, urged the Principals across the state to shun hypocrisy and religious bias in discharging their legitimate duties.

Also speaking, the president of All Nigeria Confederation of Secondary School Principals (ANCOPSS) Kwara State wing, Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi, expressed his displeasure over the development and urged all the Principals to maintain religious neutrality in resolving any issue in their schools.

The meeting was attended by the representative of the Ministry of Education and the Kwara State Primary Education Board represented by Alhaji Abdullateef Atanda.

Also in a reaction, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) condemned the action of the principals that prevented the Muslim female students from wearing hijab to schools in Oyun and Offa local government areas of the state.

The group in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Alh Abdullahi Ibrahim, urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq not to allow religious bigots to turn the public schools to the battlefield, adding that “the most culpable are the school principals and teachers using hijab issue to cause trouble in their schools.”

Vanguard News Nigeria