Ahmed Adio

cancer

More and more people nowadays are forced to consume genetically engineered (GE) food products, sometimes without even knowing that they are expose themselves to the risk of various diseases.

The danger becomes widespread due to the growing number of exported GE foods, especially coming from the United States and Canada.

Genetic engineering allows foreign genes, bacterial and viral vectors, viral promoters and antibiotic marker systems to be engineered into food.

As noted by the researchers of the Defence Food Research Laboratory A. S. Bawa and K. R. Anilakumar, the biggest threat caused by GM foods is that they can have harmful effects on the human body.

It is believed that consumption of these genetically engineered foods can cause the development of diseases which are immune to antibiotics.

According to Centre for Food Safety genetically engineered foods are inherently unstable, which makes formerly nontoxic elements in the food could become toxic with each genetic insertion.

This leads to a number of changes in the human body if a person is exposed to GE foods on the regular basis.

The largest concern of the World Health Organisation is that due to GE products consumption people today are becoming resistant to antibiotics, thus making the treatment and cure of typical infections harder and harder to do.

Also there is sufficient evidence to conclude that GMOs and GE foods can increase cancer risk. Glyphosate, a widely used chemical compound in wheet products, also used as an herbicide and crop desiccant was reorted to be “carcinogenic to humans” by the the International Agency for Research on Cancer in 2015.

Today, GMOs account for about 56 percent of the global glyphosate use, which means that at least 896 million kilograms have been sprayed on them since they were created.

The research of Drs Arpad Pusztai and Stanley W.B. Ewen, published by the medical journal the Lancet proved that consuming genetically altered foods leads to significant detrimental effects on organ development, body metabolism, and immune function.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic the threats posed by the GE foods become even more grave, as it increases the exposure to the novel virus and the number of lethal cases. The death rate from coronavirus corresponds to the GE foods consuming rate, with the USA, India and Brazil at the top of both lists.

The US regulation is very mild concerning the GE foods production: in 1992 the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) ruled, without any scientific basis, that genetically engineered foods present no different risks than traditional foods.

FDA’s own scientists ridiculed this unscientific agency view of genetic engineering. However, within the US environmental groups, opposing to genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have been very influential for a considerable time and capable of raising large public protests, which eventually led to the switch in consumer and manufacturer practices making the locally grown organic foods more preferable than the GE foods.

Thus the GE products producers now are increasing overseas distribution of their products, importing not only the foods, but the potential heart diseases, low immunity and cancer.